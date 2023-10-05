Superman and Lois Season 4 Gets Disappointing Release Update Amid Delays

Superman & Lois Season 4 is not expected to premiere anytime soon, with it potentially being released further into 2024.

The remaining Arrowverse spin-off aired its final Season 3 episode in June 2023. Since then, there have been significant updates about Season 4, specifically about its release window.

In July 2023, The CW announced this year's fall line-up, and it didn't include Superman & Lois. This update meant that the series is expected to premiere in 2024.

Fast forward to August 2023, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook broke his silence about Season 4's release, pointing out that it will be "pushed further and further into 2024" due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

DC

The Hollywood Reporter shared a brief update about Superman & Lois Season 4's release window, noting that the 10-episode new season will premiere after April 2024 to allow for more time for visual effects work.

Given that the writers' strike has already been resolved, work for the show's script is expected to begin imminently.

If the scripts are finished by the end of 2023, it's possible that filming will commence in early 2024, presumably between January and February of that year.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 4 Release?

Production for Superman & Lois Season 3 began in September 2022 and ended five months later on March 14, 2023, right as the premiere episode released on The CW.

Assuming that Season 4 begins filming in early 2024 and its production timeline aligns with the third season, then fans can expect Season 4's first episode to be released during the Summer of 2024, possibly in June or July

Some would agree that the long wait is discouraging, considering that Season 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger in which Superman and Doomsday were about to clash.

Despite that, it's important that the network gives more time to VFX workers so that the work will be as efficient as possible.

The first three seasons of Superman & Lois are available to stream on Max.