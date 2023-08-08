Fans just found out a disappointing update for Season 4 of The CW's Superman & Lois as the show looks to make another run on the air.

Although the Arrowverse as a whole is almost at the end of its long run on The CW, Superman & Lois continues as the one remaining story that will still release more chapters.

Unfortunately, the show is already working through major budget cuts by cutting a number of series regulars from the first three seasons, and that will be far from the only issue Season 4 has to tackle.

Superman & Lois Season 4 Facing Delays

DC

Via Deadline, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook shared that Season 4 of Superman & Lois was delayed, even noting that its release will "get pushed further and further into 2024" as the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes continue:

"The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024."

According to Sook, Superman & Lois Season 4 is one of four scripted shows (alongside Walker, All American, and, Homecoming) that were delayed due to the strikes, but The CW doesn't expect any further impact on its other programming

While there are also concerns about delays to other properties across the greater DCU, there have yet to be any official delay announcements.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 4 Premiere?

While fans can now enjoy Superman & Lois Season 3 on Max, the major strikes across Hollywood put the show's immediate future into jeopardy as actors and writers protest for their livelihoods.

Currently, Season 4 is still quite early on in its development, meaning that its production is completely stalled until its writers can reunite once the strike comes to an end.

For the time being, it doesn't appear that either strike will end any time soon, so at this point, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Superman and Lois season 4's return until the spring of 2024.

And with concerns already rising amongst fans regarding other entries in the greater DC Universe, Superman & Lois is sure to be one property viewers have their eye on as the strikes move forward.

The first three seasons of Superman & Lois are available to stream on Max.