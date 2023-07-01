Superman & Lois Season 4 Gets Official Release Update

Superman & Lois Season 4 received disappointing release update from The CW.

The Arrowverse spin-off show just finished a stellar third season run on The CW, with the finale ending on a massive cliffhanger that highlighted the clash between Superman and Doomsday.

While the entirety of Superman & Lois Season 3 is set to release on Max soon, the DC show's return for Season 4 is still a big mystery, especially after a major cast overhaul due to budget cuts.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 4 Release?

DC

The CW, via Ben Smack Pow, announced this year's fall line-up, which didn't include Superman & Lois Season 4.

This update meant that Superman & Lois Season 4 is all but confirmed to premiere on The CW sometime in 2024.

It's possible that Superman & Lois will premiere during The CW's midseason slate, meaning that it could release between January 2024 and March 2024.

However, the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America may hint that production for Season 4 would be delayed. That said, Superman & Lois Season 4 could premiere on The CW during the fall of 2024.

A potential fall release for Superman & Lois Season 4 is quite historic for the Arrowverse spin-off since it will be the first time that the Tyler Hoechlin-led series will air on The CW during that timeframe.

Season 1 was released on February 23, 2021, while Season 2 premiered on January 11, 2022. Meanwhile, Season 3 first aired on The CW on March 14, 2023.

What To Expect in Superman & Lois Season 4

After a thrilling cliffhanger, Doomsday's arrival in the Season 3 finale could mean that Superman & Lois Season 4 might adapt the Death of Superman storyline from DC Comics.

The last shot of the Season 3 finale shows Superman and Doomsday duking it out in outer space.

That said, Season 4 could potentially open with Superman's death at the hands of Doomsday, allowing Lex Luthor to finally achieve his treacherous plan.

While other DC projects (most notably Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) had already showcased the Man of Steel's death, adapting the story in Superman & Lois is expected to be different considering that this version of Superman already has a family.

All in all, Season 4 is poised to be anchored by an emotional storyline that would test the resiliency of the Kent family like never before.

All episodes of Superman & Lois Season 3 are now available on The CW app.