Superman & Lois Season 3 Streaming Release Date Announced by Max

Superman & Lois Season 3 is set to arrive on Max sooner rather than later.

While the newly-rebranded Max streaming service is home to a good chunk of DC content, the majority of the Arrowverse shows are nowhere to be found.

Aside from Batwoman and Superman & Lois, The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl are not available on Max.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 3 Start Streaming?

DC

Max announced that Superman & Lois Season 3 will begin streaming on Friday, July 28.

Alongside the Tyler Hoechlin-led Arrowverse spin-off, Gotham Knights will also begin streaming on Max on the same day.

The first two seasons of Superman & Lois are currently available to stream on Max in the United States.

Meanwhile, Season 3 is available for online purchases on major digital platforms. The series is also streaming for free (with ads) on The CW website and the network's official app.

As of writing, Superman & Lois Season 3 still has one episode left, with its finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27, on The CW.

What Will Happen in Superman & Lois Season 4? (Theory)

While Superman & Lois' latest season is inching closer to its finish line, the Arrowverse's last spin-off series is confirmed to return in Season 4.

Superman & Lois Season 3 had its fair share of ups and downs for the Kent family, especially after the emergence of Bruno Mannheim and Lois Lane's unexpected cancer journey.

While Season 3 already resolved these two major threats, Lex Luthor's return at the tail-end of the season is poised to bring more problems for Clark and Lois in Season 4.

Lex's promise of revenge against Lois Lane could serve as Season 4's main storyline while also dealing with Jordan Kent's potential heel turn that was teased in Season 3's penultimate episode.

Superman & Lois Season 3 is available to stream on The CW app.