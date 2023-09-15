Superman and Lois Season 4 Gets Discouraging Release Update

A new report indicated that a major delay is imminent for Superman & Lois Season 4.

When The CW announced its fall line-up in July 2023, Superman & Lois Season 4 was not included, meaning that the show will premiere sometime in 2024.

This was eventually confirmed when Nexstar CEO Perry Sook told Deadline in August 2023 that Season 4's release will "get pushed further and further into 2024" as the writers' and actors' strikes continue in Hollywood.

When Will The CW Release Superman & Lois Season 4?

DC

As reported by Variety, Superman & Lois Season 4's premiere is expected to get delayed to Summer 2024 at the earliest, mainly due to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Based on previous schedule releases of The CW, the shows under its summer umbrella usually premiere around June, July, and August. This means that Season 4 of the Arrowverse spin-off could premiere in those months.

A summer release for Season 4 would mark the first time that Superman & Lois will be released during that window.

Season 1 premiered on February 23, 2021, and its sophomore run made its debut on January 11, 2022. Season 3's first episode then aired on The CW on March 14, 2023.

Why a Delay Benefits Superman & Lois Season 4

The Arrowverse spin-off managed to avoid cancellation when The CW renewed the show for a fourth season.

However, the renewal came with a catch since a good chunk of the series regulars of Superman & Lois will only have a limited role in Season 4.

Despite that, this confirmed delay is ideal for both the cast and the creatives working on the show, considering what the ongoing strikes stand for.

Aside from that, the delay gives everyone involved ample time to craft Season 4's story.

Season 3 ended with a massive cliffhanger where Superman and Doomsday are about to fight in outer space. It is likely that Season 4's premiere will resolve that clash, potentially leading to a "Death of Superman" arc from the comics.

Adapting this iconic storyline actually benefits the series since it was reported by Deadline that budget cuts will take effect in Season 4.

Doing this would allow Superman & Lois to tone down the use of its special effects and instead focus on the heavy family drama that the show is known for.

Superman & Lois Season 3 is streaming on Max.