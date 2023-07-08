The CW Boss Explains Why 1 DC Superhero Show Will Avoid Cancellation

The CW’s president explained why they chose not to cancel the much-loved DC series, Superman & Lois.

DC’s Superman & Lois, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular power couple, has run for three complete seasons on The CW.

Last year, The CW was sold to the Nexstar Group and longtime network president Mark Pedowitz stepped down to make room for Brad Schwartz who intends to turn a profit by switching gears to faster, cheaper programming.

Why Superman & Lois Was Saved

Recently, after a tense period of time for fans where the show’s fate was in limbo, The CW renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth and final season.

As for why the DC show was brought back for another run, CW CEO Brad Schwartz spoke on the subject to The Wrap. According to Schwartz, Superman is one of the network’s biggest shows.

It not only pulls in a sizable audience when it airs, but the show also reportedly performs extremely well digitally via The CW app.

This should come as no surprise to the show’s audience. Not only is it headlined by one of the most recognizable characters on the planet, but Superman & Lois consistently features high-quality visual effects, strong performances, and sharp writing. These factors likely gave it an edge over other CW series that ended up on the chopping block.

What Will Superman & Lois’ Fourth Season Be Like?

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses for the popular superhero series. Most of the series’ cast members were let go due to budget cuts, and the season will be short in length, but at least fans will now receive a sense of closure for Lois, Clark, and their family.

With the budget apparently slashed, it could turn out that the special effects department on the show might not be able to work to its fullest potential anymore In Season 4, but this, of course, remains to be seen. It could be that with much of the cast jettisoned, Superman will have the extra money to keep to its overall established standard of quality.

Fans will surely know that Season 3 ended with a fierce battle between Clark and the monstrous Doomsday spurred on by arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. Their fight took them from Smallville to Metropolis and eventually, the two ended up duking it out on the moon.

The season ended on a high-stakes cliffhanger with Supes firmly on the back foot against the extremely powerful Doomsday. Kal-El will obviously live to fight another day, the show’s named after him, but it should be exciting to see how this clash of the titans will pan out.

Superman & Lois will return for its fourth season sometime in 2024.