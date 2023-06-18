Arrowerse's Superman Actor Shares Perfect Response to DC's Superman Recasting

The man behind the Arrowverse's take on Superman shared his thoughts on the actor that will take on a recast Man of Steel in James Gunn's DCU.

Tyler Hoechlin is currently finishing up his third season of work on The CW's Superman & Lois, one of the final series to spin off from the Arrowverse during its impressive 11-year run on the air.

Meanwhile, DC Studios is hard at work finding the man who will don the red cape and blue suit for 2025's Superman: Legacy, which will be the first big-screen movie under co-CEO James Gunn in his newly planned universe.

Tyler Hoechlin made an appearance at Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, in which he commented on James Gunn's search for a new actor to play Superman in the DCU.

When asked if Gunn had contacted him about playing the role, the Arrowverse star made it clear that they hadn't talked while calling himself "a big James Gunn fan" and sharing how he's "excited to see what [Gunn] does with it:"

"I have not had any of those conversations, no. I don’t think they want to double book me. So I think…hopefully, we’ll have another schedule to worry about, so we’ll see. We’ll see. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see who they get. I’m sure he’s gonna be a phenomenal. I’m a big James Gunn fan and so I’m excited to see what he does with it. I’m happy he’s over at DC and whoever they get, I’m sure, will do a phenomenal job."

Looking at what it takes to play the role, Hoechlin emphasized that the studio and actor have to know the character's importance to fans, seeing how Gunn is "coming over so passionate" about the project as the director and writer:

"I think, one of the things when you’re casting this is, I mean… knowing what the characters means, I think, anybody who really usually gets into Superman, there’s a real love for the character, there’s real care about what he stands for. And I think James Gunn coming over so passionate, whoever they get is going be awesome."

Hoechlin encouraged fans to give the next actor to play Superman a real chance instead of jumping in with negativity when that actor is officially cast in the role:

"I am very confident that whoever comes in...it’s so funny, people jump so quickly to say 'That’s not it, that’s not it!' when they get somebody, but I would just encourage everybody to whoever the next person ends up being [cast as Superman], give them a chance because I’m sure they will be awesome."

He commented on "what Superman means to people" who have watched the character for so long, expressing his excitement to see who ends up taking on this important new superhero role:

"I think anyone who does this has a huge love for it and a real care for the character, even me, who didn’t really grow up with the character - you know what Superman means to people, and I think it’s just something that you don’t mess with unless you really have a care for it. I’m excited to see whoever the next person is."

When Will Recast Superman Actor Be Revealed?

While Hoechlin still has at least one more season of work as Superman on his The CW series, attention turns to when James Gunn will decide on who will play the recast last son of Krypton on the big screen in Superman: Legacy.

Currently, it's being reported that Gunn has about half a dozen names in the mix for both Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who will be two of the most vital players in the DCU as Gunn kicks off his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Rumors have also hinted that Gunn is looking to make this announcement in front of a huge group of fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, which would be his first public appearance solely for DC since taking his new position.

And with production looking to kick off in early 2024, pending the ongoing writers' strike, this will give the cast plenty of time to prepare for the latest chapter in the Kryptonian hero's legacy.

Superman: Legacy looks to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.