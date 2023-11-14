A new report confirmed when Superman & Lois Season 4 will begin filming, giving fans an idea of the series' premiere window on The CW.

The anticipation surrounding Superman & Lois is high after Season 4 was confirmed to be the final season, thus marking the end of the Arrowverse.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook even told Deadline in August 2023 that Season 4's release will "get pushed further and further into 2024" if the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes remain unresolved.

Variety then reported in September 2023 that Superman & Lois Season 4 is expected to be delayed to Summer 2024 due to the impact of the strikes, which concluded in September (WGA) and November (SAG-AFTRA).

Creative BC, (via Richmond News), shared that filming for Superman & Lois Season 4 is set to take place between January 11 and April 22, 2024.

The outlet also reported that no specific locations have been announced yet. In past seasons, the Arrowverse spin-off was filmed in different locations in Canada like Richmond, Surrey, and Delta.

In October 2023, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared that Superman & Lois Season 4 will debut on The CW after April 2024 to allow for more time for visual effects work to be completed.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 4 Premiere on The CW?

For comparison, production for Season 1 began on October 21, 2020, and it wrapped on May 5, 2022, with the series debuting on The CW on February 23, 2021.

Season 2 then started filming on September 15, 2021, and it was finished on May 5, 2022, before its first episode arrived on January 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, cameras started rolling for Season 3 on September 6, 2022, and ended five months later on March 14, 2023 (which was also the day of the third season's premiere).

As for Season 4, it is expected to have a shorter production window due to the final season only consisting of 10 episodes.

That said, it's also possible that Season 4 could begin airing episodes midway through filming given that past seasons had aired episodes while production was underway.

Given that filming will end in late April and considering THR’s report about the show needing more time for visual effects work, fans can expect Season 4 to be released in Summer 2024 barring no major delays.

The first three seasons of Superman & Lois are available to stream on Max.