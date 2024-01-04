Superman and Lois Season 4 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

The hit superhero series Superman & Lois just got another exciting update on its Season 4 release date.

Superman & Lois Season 4 will be the end of The CW's Arrowverse, which began in 2012. The network confirmed that the series — not technically part of the Arrowverse canon, but part of the franchise's multiverse — will end in 2024.

Unfortunately, the season's production has already been delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

However, with everyone back to work, it's now time for fans to reignite their excitement as Superman & Lois prepares to begin filming its final season.

The CW

Jonathan Kent actor Michael Clive Bishop from Superman & Lois arrived in Vancouver (via Instagram), suggesting that the production of Season 4 is proceeding as scheduled and is expected to start filming soon.

It was previously reported that Season 4 would be filmed from January 11 to April 22, 2024, with this new update only solidifying that.

Bishop hasn't always been a part of the show, as he replaced Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent after Season 2.

When Will Superman & Lois Season 4 Release?

It was reported back in October 2024 that Superman & Lois Season 4 wouldn't be released until after April 2024 because of visual effects work.

To provide context, Season 2 began filming on September 15, 2021, wrapped on May 5, 2022, and premiered its first episode on January 11, 2022 (while continuing production on future episodes).

Season 3's production spanned from September 6, 2022, to March 14, 2023, aligning with its premiere on the same day.

Season 4, set to have a shorter production period with only 10 episodes, may adopt a unique airing schedule.

With filming expected to conclude in late April, fans can anticipate the premiere of Season 4 by the summer of 2024. Many are curious to see if episodes will begin releasing while production continues on the second half of Season 4.

Seasons 1-3 of Superman & Lois are currently available to stream on Max.