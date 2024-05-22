The Arrowverse’s final hour looms on the horizon as Superman & Lois begins to close up shop for good.

The CW’s Superman & Lois first swooped onto the network in 2021. Since then, Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel and Bitsie Tulloch’s Lois Lane have fought the good fight against both dastardly villains and the challenges of parenthood.

Now, after four years on-air, Superman & Lois is getting ready to fly off into the sunset with its last season.

Arrowverse Send-off Release Plan

Although a specific premiere date has yet to be announced, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will arrive in Fall 2024. New episodes will release on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is loosely connected to The CW’s Arrowverse shows, and when Superman airs its final episode, it’s also goodbye to the Arrowverse.

Superman & Lois last broadcast a fresh installment on June 27, 2023, meaning it’s already been quite a while since fans have had their appetites whetted for the series.

Though, unfortunately, some of the other shows on The CW haven’t been as lucky as Superman.

The DC drama reportedly had its budget slashed heading into Season 4, but several of its CW compatriots are currently in limbo without renewals, such as Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming.

Still, CW President Brad Schwartz promised a final season for Superman & Lois that has the potential to go toe-to-toe with popular series on other stations.

Additionally, the series finale (titled “It Went by So Fast”) will see a guest spot in the form of a certain DCTV mainstay. Tom Cavanagh will show up in the final episode, but it’s unknown whether he’ll play a multiversal doppelgänger of his Flash character, Harrison Wells.

The End of One Superman & the Beginning of Another

Superman & Lois

Tyler Hoechlin has been putting on Kal-el’s trademark cape since he initially appeared on Supergirl in 2016. Hoechlin’s portrayal was, in many fans’ eyes, a refreshing change of pace from the darker, grittier take on Clark present in DC’s film output at the time.

In 2019, development was announced on a solo series for the Arrowverse’s Man of Steel. But Superman & Lois managed to escape the network television trappings of the rest of the Arrowverse and deliver an end product that was more elevated than its sister shows.

This was somewhat appropriate since it was ultimately revealed that Superman & Lois didn’t occur within the Arrowverse proper and was set on its own Earth within the DC Multiverse.

And although the popular series is now coming to a close, the fanbase can take solace in the fact that its death takes place in the shadow of a new life: Everyone’s favorite Kryptonian will star in an all-new feature film next year in the James Gunn-directed Superman.

When one door closes, another one opens. If Superman is anything like Gunn’s other superhero movies, it will embrace comic book spectacle and Clark Kent’s vast potential to inspire hope.

And while some may fervently maintain that Tyler Hoechlin is the superior Superman over David Corenswet’s upcoming incarnation, there is ample room for both perspectives.

Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere in Fall 2024. DC Studios’ Superman will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

