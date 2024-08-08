The final season of Superman & Lois — the last remaining Arrowverse spin-off — is almost here, and fans of the CW franchise are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

While the Arrowverse proper ended with The Flash in 2023, Superman & Lois remains a spin-off from that universe, giving some final breath to the beloved CW franchise.

However, as was confirmed in late 2023, Superman & Lois' finale will mark the official end of all shows even somewhat adjacent to the Arrowverse after roughly 12 years of DC stories.

Superman & Lois Season 4 Release Schedule

The CW

The Futon Critic revealed the release schedule for the first few episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 — the final season of the Arrowverse spin-off.

The first two episodes will both debut on The CW on Thursday, Oct. 17, with one-episode-per-week releases beginning the next week.

The announced release schedule of the first few episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 is as follows:

Season 4, Episode 1 - Thursday, October 17 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Season 4, Episode 2 - Thursday, October 17 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Season 4, Episode 3 - Thursday, October 24 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Season 4, Episode 4 - Thursday, October 31 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Superman & Lois Episodes 5-10 Release?

Though the remaining six episodes of Superman & Lois do not have official release dates and times quite yet (as the new schedule only lists through the end of October), it feels likely that the pattern of weekly episodes will continue.

Under that assumption, that would mean Episode 5 would release on Nov. 7, Episode 6 on Nov. 14, Episode 7 on Nov. 21, Episode 8 on Nov. 28, Episode 9 on Dec. 5, and Episode 10 on Dec. 12.

This is not official yet, and it is worth mentioning that since the first two episodes will premiere together, it is possible that others will have a double release too.

But, if the intuitive continuation does turn out to be true, the Arrowverse officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Superman & Lois Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on The CW on October 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT respectively.