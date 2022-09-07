Superman & Lois Season 3 Casts Replacement Actor for Clark Kent's Son

Superman & Lois Season 2 ended with a new chapter for Clark Kent and Lois Lane since it was revealed that the Man of Steel's family will have their own Fortress of Solitude. However, a disappointing update has surfaced for the DC series due to the departure of one of its mainstays.

Jordan Elsass, who portrayed Jonathan Kent in its first two seasons, confirmed that he will not return in Season 3. The actor's departure came as a shock to many diehard fans of the show, mainly because the character is poised to have a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Now, a report has confirmed the new actor who will become the new Jonathan Kent in the series.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finds Its Next Jonathan Kent

Warner Bros., via Variety, revealed that Michael Bishop has joined the cast of Superman & Lois Season 3 as its new Jonathan Kent.

Bishop replaces Jordan Elsass as the other half of the Kent brothers, as the actor revealed that he will not be returning to the DC series due to personal reasons.

Michael Bishop

Bishop recently made his American movie debut in Disney Channel's Spin. The DC newcomer joins a stellar cast that already includes Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, and David Ramsey.

How Michael Bishop's Jonathan Kent Fits in Superman & Lois Season 3

It is unknown if Jonathan Kent will be absent from several episodes in Superman & Lois Season 3, but this casting could be a hint that the series will likely abandon the idea that Clark Kent's son will disappear. This is also in line with the fact that Variety noted that filming has yet to begin.

Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing told TV Line that one of the exciting storylines of Season 3 revolves around Jonathan Kent, confirming that the character is "going to be brought into the fold." Considering that the Kent family now has their own Fortress, it's possible that Jonathan's training will be elevated, potentially with his dad's supervision.

Michael Bishop's casting is also fitting as his look is similar to Jordan Kent actor Alexander Garfin, thus cementing their roles as brothers in the series.

Superman & Lois Season 3 is set to feature the Intergang as one of its main villains, and Clark will need all the help that he can get to defeat this dangerous group. While Superman already has Steel and Jordan as his allies, seeing Jonathan step up as a newfound member of the team could boost the character's evolution and it will also address his problematic arc of being left out in battles.

Superman & Lois is set to premiere on The CW sometime in 2023.