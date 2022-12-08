The CW Teases Big Surprises for The Flash's Ending

The Flash Season 9 is set to feature one last adventure for Grant Gustin's DC speedster, and it wouldn't be complete without tons of surprises as the Arrowverse approaches its final batch of episodes.

Marketing for Season 9 of the hit series from The CW has yet to begin, but the show has been making headlines in the past weeks due to a series of leaks that have consistently emerged online.

From set photos from the set of The Flash Season 9 to potential crossovers with other Arrowverse shows, there is a lot to expect about the upcoming final season for The CW's perennial superhero series, and a breakdown of those exciting elements has been teased by the network.

What To Expect in The Flash's Ending Season

DC

The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz shared a powerful statement ahead of the premiere of The Flash Season 9 next year.

Schwartz pointed out that The Flash will be remembered "as one of the greatest shows" in The CW, teasing that the team has "delivered an epic final season" while also confirming "plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises" that will excite fans as the DC series meets its ending:

“THE FLASH will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

Some of these surprises have already been spoiled by leaked set photos that emerged online in the past weeks.

Batwoman actress Javicia Leslie is already confirmed to return as she is set to portray both Gotham's protector and a speedster villain from the Multiverse known as the Red Death.

Aside from that big reveal, set photos also unveiled that there are also returning supervillains from previous seasons, namely Andy Mientus' Harley Rathaway a.k.a. the Pied Piper, Daimon Poitier's Keith a.k.a. Goldface, and Max Adler's Jaco Birch a.k.a. the Hotness.

Other returning villains that will wreak havoc in Central City are Captain Boomerang and Rainbow Rider.

The last installment of the hit Arrowverse series is confirmed to consist of 13 episodes as per The CW.

Will The Flash Kill Off a Major Character?

The Flash is no stranger to killing off major characters in its previous seasons, and there's a strong chance that another one will bite the dust as the titular speedster enters his final race.

One possible candidate would be Jesse L. Martin's Joe West, especially after the confirmation that he has a reduced role in the final season. Another potential major character that could be killed off is Danielle Nicolet's Cecile Horton, mainly because she has been the emotional anchor of Team Flash in the past two seasons.

Aside from Red Death and the returning supervillains, several other guest stars could appear in The Flash Season 9, such as original Team Flash members Carlos Valdez's Cisco Ramon and Tom Cavanagh's Harrison Wells. These two characters built the foundation of Team Flash, and it would be disappointing if the pair will not show up for at least an episode.

As for the unexpected twists for Season 9, it's reasonable to assume that this could boil down to its ending.

In the past years, many have expected that The Flash will ultimately end with Barry Allen becoming the lightning bolt that struck him in the past that gave him his powers. This fan theory has gained much traction since then, and Season 9 could finally pull it off.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on February 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.