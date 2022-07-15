Ms. Marvel Director Responds to Inhumans Disappointment (Exclusive)

Ms. Marvel delivered a thrilling new hero for Phase 4 of the MCU as Iman Vellani shone in her first solo series as Kamala Khan. Impressively, the series became one of the MCU's best-reviewed projects even after dealing with a number of complaints from fans. One specific complaint that came up more than any focused on a topic that's seen its fair share of issues in the franchise - the Inhumans.

Throughout Ms. Marvel's comic history, the heroine has classically been portrayed as an Inhuman - a superpowered being with ties to other important players, like Anson Mount's Black Bolt. However, the Inhumans haven't had the easiest run in live-action media - their ABC solo series was a critical disaster and they've been all but completely avoided in the surefire canon MCU over the years.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel's season finale.

Now, thanks to Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan has officially been redesignated as the MCU's first mutant, which comes as another major change in her character from the pages of Marvel Comics. However, while many fans have complaints about this new version of Kamala Khan, two of the series' directors don't see this as a definitive end to the possibility of MCU Inhumans.

Ms. Marvel Doesn't Rule Out MCU Inhumans

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah addressed the disappointment of some fans regarding Kamala Khan's change from being an Inhuman to being a mutant in the MCU.

El Arbi remained optimistic about the idea of Kamala being an Inhuman, noting that with the Multiverse in play, "everything is possible nowadays." The director imagined the idea of a world out there with a comic-accurate Kamala Khan with "the exact same powerset," stressing the idea to fans that there are unlimited opportunities through alternate universes:

“Well, you know, the thing is that, what’s happening nowadays with the Multiverse, everything is possible nowadays. There’s so many different parallel worlds and timelines where…maybe there’s a world where Kamala Khan is an Inhuman, and in there, she has the exact same powerset as in the comics, we just don’t know. That’s the only thing that we can say to the fans, but I mean, the possibilities are now unlimited, I would say.”

Ms. Marvel's Opportunities in The Multiverse?

Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Multiverse is as real as ever for future MCU stories to use and explore. It's abundantly clear that Ms. Marvel's directing duo is well aware of this fact with so many potential characters and stories to explore in future Marvel Studios adventures.

The most exciting idea from these quotes is that the Inhumans have already come into the MCU with Anson Mount's Black Bolt being a member of the Illuminati on Earth-838 in Doctor Strange 2. Even though this doesn't hint at anything about the Earth-616 versions of these characters, it opens the door for them to make more of an impact should the MCU decide to go that route.

This would allow for a fully comic-accurate Ms. Marvel to potentially have her moment in the MCU while the mutant version of Kamala Khan goes on her own journey after her solo series. With so much still up in the air for her character, especially after that marvelous post-credits scene in Episode 6, all hope is not lost for the Inhumans, even though their true arrival is still waiting to become a reality.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now available to stream on Disney+.