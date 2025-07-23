Avengers Doomsday: Pedro Pascal Reveals The Movie’s "Biggest Leak" So Far

Reed Richards star Pedro Pascal addressed the biggest leak thus far from the set of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is expected to be potentially the biggest comic book movie in history, filled with moments straight off many fans' bucket lists. With Marvel Studios looking to keep any spoilers a secret for the next year and a half, Pascal touched on one major piece of information already out.

MCU star Pedro Pascal confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday co-star Alan Cumming was responsible for the movie's biggest leak to date. Pascal and Cumming are only two of 27 confirmed cast members in Doomsday, giving the film the most star-studded lineup of actors in any MCU project ever. Although the set has been largely on lockdown regarding leaks, a couple of minor plot details have slipped through the cracks.

Cumming served as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live and interviewed Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach after The Fantastic Four's Los Angeles premiere. When Cumming asked about the challenges in keeping Marvel's secrets, Pascal shot back, noting, "the biggest leak we’ve had comes from our host," while referencing Cumming:

Cumming: "Do you find it difficult to keep all the Marvel secrets?" Pascal: "It's funny that you should ask, do you? The biggest leak we’ve had comes from our host. Did you get in trouble?" Kirby: "Did they phone you up?" Cumming: "My publicist called me. The wrath of a publicist is not a wrath you want."

Marvel Studios

Hoping to throw fans off, Cumming urged Pascal to clarify that they had "never been in a fight" on this movie as they tried to keep the movie's secrets intact:

Cumming: "I said a thing about us fighting, but…cub’s honor, have you done what I said? Have you been in a fight with me in this film, Pedro?" Pascal: "Alan and I have never been in a fight."

This is in reference to an interview from early May, in which Cumming offhandedly revealed that his Nightcrawler engages in a duel with Pascal's Mister Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday. While it is impossible to tell if either one is telling the truth or lying, this seems to tease some truth to Cumming's previous comments about his Marvel comeback.

Cumming and Pascal will join a horde of actors from generations of Marvel movies for Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the first of two in Phase 6. This story will travel to multiple alternate realities, as legacy heroes and the MCU's best will join forces to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

When to Expect New Information on Avengers: Doomsday

20th Century Fox

Following the delay to Avengers: Doomsday's release date, Marvel Studios is now expected to film the movie through the end of this year, giving the team all of 2026 to complete post-production and VFX. Due to this, and considering how much anticipation is building for this movie, Marvel is sure to keep its biggest cards close to the chest for the foreseeable future.

Before any footage or images are released, the team is sure to announce plenty more cast members to join those already confirmed for roles. While this may happen before the end of the year, Marvel is known for coming out of nowhere with those kinds of announcements, making it difficult to put anything in stone for now.

Additionally, looking at Cumming and the Fantastic Four cast, there is no word on how much filming all parties involved have left for Doomsday. Particularly after comments teasing events like a split for the Fantastic Four cast, nothing can be left off the table for what may happen with them and the X-Men in this film.

For the time being, fans should not expect much in terms of Doomday news to come in the immediate future, especially as The Fantastic Four makes its way to big screens worldwide.