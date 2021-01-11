Marvel Boss Addresses Possible Revivals of Jessica Jones & Luke Cage Netflix Shows

After an uneventful 2020, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come back stronger than ever, as the franchise kicks off their ambitious Phase 4 slate by introducing new heroes and villains into the mix. Several heroes like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ while other characters such as Shang-Chi and the Eternals will take over the film branch of the MCU.

Given the number of characters that will be introduced over the next few years, it looks like Marvel Studios is poised to top the roster of heroes that joined forces together during 2019's Avengers: Endgame. In addition, the franchise is also set to explore the multiverse, which opens up the possibility of previous iterations of Marvel characters to soon debut in the interconnected universe of the MCU.

Right now, the currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is leading the charge in terms of rumored involvements of past characters that will directly affect the film's narrative. More so, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appears to be the initiating event of all the multiverse-based shenanigans of the MCU down the line, seemingly hinting that previous properties from Marvel could end up playing a role when it's all said and done.

Now, the chief executive of Marvel Studios shares an interesting tidbit about the likelihood of reviving some shows under the Marvel TV banner.

In an interview with Deadline, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about the potential revival of Marvel's Netflix shows like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. Feige pointed out that the main focus of the studio right now is the shows that were announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and on Disney Investor Day, but he admitted that he will “never say never about anything.”

Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and a half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus. But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.

As it is, Feige's "never say never" comment should at least bode well for the future of Marvel's Netflix universe. The aforementioned slate of series had its own solid fan base over the years, with them even creating their own grassroots campaign to save the Charlie Cox-led Daredevil series from the streaming service. In a way, this remark from Feige should further motivate the dedicated fans to keep their support for the Defenders universe, and a previous rumor may indicate that the effort is working.

In December 2020, it was reported that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be involved in some capacity in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. Whether this rumor is true or not, this goes to show that there's at least hope for the actors to return as the same character in the MCU. Not much is known if Cox will play the same version of the character from Netflix, but the inclusion of the multiverse presents numerous possibilities for Marvel Studios to explore.

The idea of seeing Luke Cage and Jessica Jones back in the confines of the MCU is exciting, but the return of Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter to play the Marvel heroes once again should captivate fans even more. The duo's portrayal of the characters in the Netflix series earned positive reception, and the pair's return will no doubt be a welcomed piece of good news.