Marvel Studios Rejected These 6 Wonder Man Costume Designs (Photos)

An official Marvel Studios concept artist revealed six rejected designs for Simon Williams' costume in Wonder Man, and some of them actually looked perfect for the character. Marvel's first Disney+ show in 2026 introduced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams into the MCU as an aspiring actor wanting to make a big break in Hollywood while also hiding a secret due to his hidden powers. Wonder Man didn't highlight the usual hero's journey of the titular character fighting crime head-on, and instead relied on his dynamic with Trevor Slattery and his growth as an individual trying to reach his dreams.

While the series didn't mainly focus on Simon as a full-time superhero, the finale revealed the best look yet at Wonder Man's modern-day costume, showcasing a sleeveless black leather suit that highlighted a large red W symbol on his chest.

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios concept artist Andrew Kim shared (via Instagram) a detailed look at the final design of the modern-day Wonder Man superhero suit while also showcasing the six rejected designs that the studio didn't approve during the brainstorming process.

Kim shared that the production only gave him "a week to work on this costume" while offering high praise to Wonder Man by describing it as "an absolute gem:"

"First post of 2026 and it's Wonder Man! The production gave me only a week to work on this costume so I really didn't know what to expect of the show but this show is an absolute gem!"

Andrew Kim

The final design showed more of the predominantly black material that embraces a modern and realistic vibe. Its sleeveless design also shows a muscular silhouette that represents a sense of dominance for a powerful hero like Simon Williams.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton, joining Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Wonder Man are Sir Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, and Zlatko Burić. Wonder Man (which is the fourth binge-release TV show for Marvel Studios) premiered on Disney+ on January 27.

6 Rejected Designs of Wonder Man's Final Costume

A Minimalist Take on Wonder Man's Gauntlets

Andrew Kim

Andrew Kim's Wonder Man costume design above highlighted a shorter red-and-black gauntlet rather than the extended bracers that were seen in the final design.

The length of the braces was the only main difference in this rejected design, and it mostly retained the sleeveless tactical vest concept in the final product.

A Shiny W Emblem

Andew Kim

Kim's second design for the Wonder Man costume featured shiny and prominent red accents across the tactical vest.

This design had the same forearm gauntlets in the final version, and the main difference is that it has a utility belt-like feature that also has a stylized W symbol (read more about Wonder Man's superpowers here).

A Plain Utility Belt

Andrew Kim

Another design from the lineup of Marvel concept artist Andrew Kim revealed the same suit that has the shiny, bold red accents, with the main difference centered around the character's belt.

Instead of the earlier design's belt that featured a stylized W symbol, this one has a plain design with a dark gray aesthetic and red trim across its build.

The Inclusion of More Red Accents

Andrew Kim

This fourth design from Andrew Kim's Wonder Man portfolio highlighted a glossy W symbol at the forefront.

While it still had the same features as the final design (such as the forearm gauntlet and the tactical suit), the main difference here is the addition of more red accents across the entire costume, as if they are sprinkled to make it more pronounced.

Wonder Man Embraces the Crimson Design

Andrew Kim

The intensity of the crimson aesthetic is more prominent than ever in Andrew Kim's alternate design for Wonder Man's modern-day costume.

The sleeveless tactical suit embraces a bolder red-dominant scheme that is complete with crimson-red panels that form the W motif across Simon's chest and shoulders. This costume, though, didn't have a utility belt-like feature like the previous versions of the suit.

A Dark Base with Red Accents

Andrew Kim

This alternate design of Wonder Man's modern-day costume has a more balanced red and black aesthetic that evokes a more grounded and practical look. Some would argue that this could pass as the first evolution of the eventual final suit concept of Simon Williams due to its similar-looking design.