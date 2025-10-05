First Look at Nicolas Cage's Live-Action Spider-Man Merch

Fans got their first look at new merchandise for Nicolas Cage's upcoming Spider-Man streaming series. The web-slinger has an increasingly bright future on the big and small screen, as multiple movies and TV shows will feature different variants of Spider-Man over the next few years, courtesy of a few studios. Nicolas Cage will help bring one of those projects to life, which should have viewers itching to see more from the Marvel veteran.

A new image showed the first look at merchandise from Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir series. Courtesy of @DisneyScoopGuy on X, the image showed a black jacket with a circular logo that reads "Spider-Noir Stunt Team." In the center is a look at Cage's take on Peter Parker from the 1920s, complete with wide white goggle lenses, a black coat, and a black fedora.

Amazon Prime Video

This reaffirms that Cage will use the same look for his take on Spider-Noir, who he first brought to life in animation for 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Amazon also shared an official still image of Cage in his costume in May 2025, featuring black gloves, a fedora, and bright white lenses on his Spider-Man mask.

Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir series will feature Cage's Peter Parker as an aging private investigator coming to terms with events from his past. The show's cast will include Lamorne Morris as Daily Bugle journalist Robbie Robertson and Joker: Folie à Deux star Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role as a New York mob boss. Spider-Man Noir is expected to hit Prime Video in early 2026.

When Will Marketing Pick Up for Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Show?

Spider-Man is in line for plenty of action over the next few years, thanks to this series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 (Disney+), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (see more on this film's heroes here), and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, considering Spider-Man Noir may be released before almost all of the other aforementioned projects, fans may expect to see marketing pick up soon.

The first question that needs answering is when exactly in 2026 Spider-Man Noir will debut on Amazon Prime Video, as no specific timeframe has been revealed. Nearly a dozen shows are lined up to hit the streamer once the calendar flips to next year, which makes predicting a release timeframe for Spider-Man Noir difficult.

Due to Spider-Man: Brand New Day being released in July 2026 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man coming earlier in the year, Amazon may look to a time between those debuts to have its own Spider-Man show shine.

With multiple superhero show releases still lined up for the end of this year, fans hope to learn more about where Spider-Man will go soon.