Marvel Studios Just Released the Best Poster for Its Netflix Reboot

A brand new exclusive poster celebrates the Marvel Studios' Netflix reboot ahead of the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it highlights the character in a way no other poster has before. Whether it was the Netflix Daredevil series or Born Again on Disney+, fans have always thought highly of the character posters from both shows. Now that Daredevil is well established in the MCU, everyone can look forward to seeing more of those, especially since another installment is on the way.

Daredevil: Born Again and the Daredevil character in general had a major presence at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) in early October. As part of Born Again's involvement at NYCC, an exclusive poster for the series was unveiled by Sideshow Collectibles, who teamed up with Heroes & Villains. Artist Paolo Rivera is credited with hand-drawing the image that celebrates Daredevil: Born Again, which kicked off the Marvel Netflix reboot.

Paolo Rivera

Specifically, the poster (as shared via X by Sideshow Collectibles) features Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (also known as Daredevil) in front of a broken stained glass window, which seemingly is a part of a crumbling cathedral.

Matt Murdock's faith, which is Catholicism, is central to his life and motivations as Daredevil. The imagery also features Daredevil's legs transitioning into rocks at the bottom, suggesting that he is still grounded in his faith even though it is taking a toll on him and essentially destroying him, as seen by the shards of the stained glass sticking out of his back, shoulders, and chest.

It is worth noting that Matt is wearing his red Daredevil suit in the poster instead of the new black one, which will be featured in Born Again Season 2.

The newly shared poster is similar yet different from other Daredevil and Born Again posters that have been released by Marvel Studios and Netflix in the past to promote the reboot on Disney+.

Marvel Television

For instance, multiple character posters were released for Born Again Season 1. One of which was split down the middle, featuring Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk on the left side and Matt Murdock on the right. That particular poster alludes that Fisk and Murdock are two sides of the same coin, with one representing good and the other evil, similarly to Batman and the Joker from DC.

Marvel Television

Another poster from Born Again Season 1 depicted Daredevil in full costume, but stylized as messy artwork. It showed the character from the chest up, but the only real detail was in his face.

Marvel Television

Another poster, which was praised by fans, simply featured a black and white version of Daredevil's mask. However, there were thin streams of blood running down the mask and dripping off, offering a bit of color and contrast throughout the poster.

Marvel Television

Murdock and Fisk were both featured on another Born Again poster, one that was similar to the other one they were both on. This time, Murdock was showcased on the left side, all in red, with Fisk on the right, in black and white.

Netflix's Daredevil Posters

While Marvel Studios' posters for Daredevil: Born Again were deemed iconic for the series, Netflix produced some incredible posters of its own when it had the rights to the character and created a three-season series simply titled Daredevil.

Netflix

A poster for this series featured Daredevil in full costume with the city of New York behind him. Notably, his eyes looked blacked out, with just a speck of white reflecting from the center of each eye, giving this poster a particularly chilling spin.

Netflix

Another poster, specifically for Daredevil Season 2, not only featured Matt Murdock, but also some members of the Hand, the organization featured throughout Netflix's Marvel shows. It showcased Daredevil on the top of a building, fighting off some of the Hand's members.

Netflix

A third Daredevil poster is often deemed the best of the Netflix era. It features Matt Murdock in his all-black costume, which doesn't necessarily look like a superhero outfit. However, his iconic red costume is still in the poster, but it appears as though it is flying off.

Fans can expect to see more new posters from Daredevil: Born Again when Season 2 of the show, which will feature a major character from the Netflix universe, gets closer to arriving in 2026.