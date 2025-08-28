'TSITP' Reveals Why Conrad Is at the Airport - And It's Not Because of Belly

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8's ending showed Conrad (Christopher Briney) at the airport, but the reason why he was there in the first place was not because of Belly (Lola Tung). While Jeremiah Fisher and Belly Conklin are at the center of the love story of the final season of the trending Amazon Prime Video series, part of The Summer I Turned Pretty fanbase is rooting for Conrad to end up with Belly. Still, it seemed to be an insurmountable task because his brother is about to marry the love of his life.

However, as the season progressed, it was clear that Conrad still had lingering feelings for Belly, and the pair's chemistry grew even further when they were left alone in the summerhouse at Cousins Beach. This was a ticking time bomb of a situation, ultimately leading to Conrad confessing his feelings for Belly in Season 3, Episode 7, after discovering that Jeremiah had cheated on her during spring break in Cabo.

Although Belly turned Conrad down, it served as the beginning of the end for Belly and Jeremiah's relationship because she eventually admitted that she still has feelings for Conrad, noting that part of her will always love him. This revelation was the real wedding killer because Jeremiah admitted that he won't settle for only part of her, leading to a devastating ending where the wedding didn't push through, and Belly was seen heading off to Paris.

Why Conrad Is at the Airport In The Summer I Turned Pretty's New Episode

The ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8, "The Last Kiss," showed Belly about to board a plane to Paris to spend her junior year of college, but she was startled to see Conrad in the airport waiting for his own flight.

While fans would assume that Conrad was in the airport for Belly, this wasn't the case because of a conversation between Conrad and Agnes in a previous episode.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 4 showed Agnes telling Conrad that he got the job from Garth Lab in California, meaning that he can restart his career after getting fired from his clinic job earlier this season:

Agnes: "I called to tell you that you got the gig at Garth." Conrad: "Really?" Agnes: "Yep. So, let me know when you’re back in town. You still owe me a drink." Conrad: "Yeah, I got you."

This explains why Conrad is in the airport, and he seems to be going back to California to restart his life after his chapter in Cousins broke down due to Belly and Jeremiah's wedding.

It's possible that Conrad still had no idea that Belly and Jeremiah's wedding didn't push through. He could've cut all communication from his family to tune out the pain, and he took a flight to California to clear his mind.

It's also worth noting that Conrad has clearly no idea that Belly is in the same airport as him. At this point, all he knows is that everyone is back in Cousins enjoying the wedding festivities.

While the ending shows Belly about to go to Conrad to talk to him, there is a good chance she will hesitate and decide to board her flight instead because the timing is not right (at that exact moment).

Why Conrad Going Back to California is Necessary in 'Summer I Turned Pretty'

Conrad's return trip to California is a necessary step toward healing, not just for Conrad but also for Belly. They need to be apart to figure out things in their life before finding their way together if they really want to be with each other.

It would not make sense for Belly to try to talk to Conrad, especially after the emotional chaos that ensued during her wedding weekend.

Belly already let go of everything in Cousins - Conrad, Jeremiah, and the summerhouse, and she needs some time alone to learn more about herself and what she truly wants.

As for Conrad, he deserved to take a break after succumbing to an emotional beatdown in Cousins.

His relationship with his brother has already been severed after he confessed his feelings for Belly during the wedding weekend. His last conversation with Steven cemented that he hated him for what he did. The fact that Belly also let him go (without even admitting that she still has feelings for him) was utterly devastating.

At the end of the day, Conrad, Belly, and Jeremiah (yes) all need some time apart, and it seemed quite inevitable that their lives will forever be intertwined because of their shared history (and future).