James Gunn Announces Major Change to Peacemaker Season 2 Schedule

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn changed fans' expectations on what to expect for the release schedule for Peacemaker Season 2. With Peacemaker making its long-awaited return to the small screen after more than three years, there are plenty of questions surrounding what will come from the DCU's next live-action series.

James Gunn confirmed a one-episode premiere for Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max. This marks a major change from the first season of John Cena's solo series, which initially began streaming on the formerly-named Max (now HBO Max) in January 2022 with an eight-episode slate released through February.

As Gunn confirmed in response to a fan question on Threads, Peacemaker Season 2 will only start with one episode on its premiere date. Season 1 arrived with three episodes when it initially came to Max, allowing for Season 2 to enjoy an extended eight-week run instead of only five.

This also marks a change of pace from the DCU's first streaming series, Creature Commandos, which started with a two-episode premiere in early December 2024.

Peacemaker Season 2 will bring back John Cena's Christopher Smith for his second set of episodes alongside Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and more. This series will be the second streaming release in James Gunn's new DCU after Creature Commandos. Peacemaker Season 2 is now set for a one-episode premiere on August 21, 2025.

How Peacemaker's Weekly Episode Release Will Help the Series

DC

While Peacemaker turned out to be one of DC's biggest hits ever for fans and critics, its three-episode premiere took a couple of weeks of spotlight away upon its initial debut. Now, James Gunn hopes to remedy that by allowing Peacemaker to get its full eight weeks of shine, which should help give it a chance to be one of the summer's most impactful shows.

This also comes with a brand-new logo for Season 2, which is the first season officially developed after Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

With Peacemaker being the second of three confirmed shows in the DCU's immediate future, John Cena's series will help set the early stage for what to expect from the franchise as a whole. Particularly with it continuing the TV-MA rating from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 1, the Chapter 1 slate will continue to have that same level of adult action and humor fans have come to expect.

Now, the question moving forward is how future DC streaming shows like Lanterns will continue this trend to give the new DCU its best chance at succeeding.