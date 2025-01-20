The Switch 2 announcement video unveiled a critical detail about the new Mario Kart that could change the game forever.

Mario Kart 8 has been one of the most successful games ever created by Nintendo. Initially released for the Wii U in 2014, it was then upgraded and brought to the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

While it doesn't hold the same "Ultimate" moniker as its Super Smash Bros. cousin, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has up to 96 total courses with the Booster Course Pass. That's a lot of banana peels.

So the question remains, how can the next iteration of Kart possibly improve on its era-defining predecessor?

Mario Kart 9 To Feature New Costumes

Nintendo

Alongside the official Switch 2 announcement, footage from the upcoming Mario Kart installment has sparked speculation about the inclusion of alternate costumes for characters.

Nintendo

In every console Mario Kart since 2005's Mario Kart DS, female characters like Peach, Daisy, and Rosalina automatically wore biker outfits when riding motorcycles, but this new clip shows Peach in her standard attire while on a bike.

Mario Kart Switch 2

This detail suggests that players may have the freedom to customize outfits, potentially introducing a wider range of costume options in the game.

While many Mario Kart fans might see this as a new feature to the franchise, alternate costumes are something Nintendo tested in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and then fully expanded on in the series' mobile entry, Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart Tour

Its inclusion in the Switch 2 announcement video suggests Mario Kart 9 (or whatever it's ultimately called, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2, perhaps) could launch alongside the Switch 2, corroborating past rumors.

Enhanced cosmetic customization would be warmly welcomed in this new iteration, but there's also a bevy of other modifications to make Kart 9 an ever better arcade racing experience.

What Else Will Be New in Mario Kart 9?

It's time to decipher what the next "twist" could be in the new Mario Kart for the Switch 2.

The Mario Kart series has introduced past twists like double characters in Double Dash!!, motion controls in Mario Kart Wii, gliders and underwater racing in Mario Kart 7, and anti-gravity tracks in Mario Kart 8.

One exciting possibility for Mario Kart 9 is an open-world design, where players can explore a hub-like environment between races.

This concept could expand traditional gameplay, allowing players to discover collectibles, unlock new vehicles, or customize their karts in areas like Yoshi's drive-thru or Fire Flower Gas Station (as seen in the first footage).

A potential fuel management system is hinted at by the "1-Up Fuel" logo on Mario's Kart during the Switch 2 video.

Also, assuming the inclusion of 24 racers on the starting grid could also elevate the competition, making races more chaotic and intense, especially on a compact track like Baby Park.

One of the only aspects that seems to be confirmed is their slight character redesigns, most notably Donkey Kong, which could be inspired by Super Mario Wonder or the record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie from 2023.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place on April 2, with an unknown release window.