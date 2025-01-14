Switch 2: This Upcoming Game Could Be the Key to Nintendo Revealing Its Next Console

The reveal of Nintendo's next Switch console may hinge on the release of an upcoming game.

Leaks and rumors about when the Switch 2 might be released are rampant right now as fans impatiently anticipate Nintendo's reveal of new hardware.

The Japanese video game company confirmed it would announce the Switch's successor before the end of March 2025 meaning a reveal is due any time now.

New Nintendo Game Could Be Vital to Switch 2 Announcement

Nintendo

While fans are laser-focused on the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo may have other priorities at the moment, including an upcoming game release.

The next major first-party release from the studio is an HD remaster of its 2010 hit Donkey Kong Country Returns. This will be the first major Switch release of the year and is no doubt a priority for Nintendo.

Announced at the Nintendo Direct in June 2024, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is due for release worldwide on Thursday, January 16.

One possible theory is that Nintendo is holding off on a Switch 2 announcement until after January 16, so that it does not overshadow the release of its next major game.

However, the leaks and rumors of the Switch 2 are becoming so prevalent that they may force Nintendo's hand.

Is the Switch 2 Reveal Connected to Donkey Kong's Release?

Some Nintendo insiders suggested previously that the company would advance the Switch 2 reveal to come before Donkey Kong's release, due to all the leaks that have been occurring.

Another more recent rumor from multiple sources seems to suggest Nintendo will reveal the Switch successor on January 16—aka the same day as Donkey Kong Country HD's release.

Nintendo may wait until the last possible moment this week to market the Switch 2 reveal, keeping its channels free for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. But after the game's release on January 16, the company will have some time before its next first-party release.

Next up for Nintendo are the third-party releases of ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist and Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition which are both coming out on January 23. After that, the only major first-party title with a release date from Nintendo is Xenoblade Chronicles X on March 20th.

This leaves a large window of time between Nintendo's first-party releases for the company to make a hardware announcement before the March 2025 deadline, and with the volume of leaks that are occurring, it may want to market the reveal as soon as possible.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.