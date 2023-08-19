New Aquaman 2 Cover Shows Off Amber Heard's Mera (Photo)

The embattled Amber Heard’s take on Atlantean princess Mera took the spotlight in fresh Aquaman 2 tie-in artwork.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, out in December, will see Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) return to the undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

Along for the ride in a limited, supporting role is Mera, played again by Amber Heard. The actress was previously in the spotlight (and the headlines) during the very public defamation lawsuit between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It was at the end of that trial that Heard was found guilty, making her role of Mera in Lost Kingdom a particularly controversial one.

Amber Heard’s Mera Featured on Comic Cover

A new variant cover (via AIPT Comics) for the upcoming comic Birds of Prey #4 features art from Sun Khamunak of the DCEU’s Aquaman and Mera, portrayed by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard respectively.

It might come as a surprise to some that DC Comics elected to use the artwork of Heard’s take on Mera, given the actress has been engulfed in significant controversy.

The comic cover shows a slightly-stylized rendition of Mera and Arthur, with the latter having his trident at the ready:

DC

A close-up view of Mera shows that she’s wearing the outfit she wore in the original Aquaman film from 2018. Could this mean that this will be the character’s main look in the sequel?

DC

A side-by-side comparison between Khamunak‘s work and the live-action Mera can be seen below:

DC

What Are Aquaman and Mera’s DCU Futures?

DC fans will surely know by this point that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been named co-CEOs of DC Studios and are hard at work developing a complete revamp of the DC Universe on film, and in television, video games, and animation.

But where does this leave Momoa’s Aquaman and Heard’s Mera? Well, for starters, it’s been heavily speculated that not only is Jason Momoa out as Arthur Curry but that the actor will likely take on a new role in the renovated DCU. The rumor mill continues to swirl with claims that he’s been offered the part of the interstellar bounty hunter and Superman adversary Lobo.

As for Amber Heard, it would seem as though Gunn and Safran don’t really have plans for her moving forward, especially when considering her past legal battles. It seems quite probable that she’ll be treated in a similar way to The Flash star Ezra Miller, in that Heard won’t really be allowed to engage with Aquaman 2 or any future DC projects.

DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 25.