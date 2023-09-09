Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is no longer the exclusive streaming home for DCEU movies.

Beginning in September, seven of Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest DCU films began streaming on Amazon Prime in addition to the franchise’s home streamer.

This additional access comes in advance of the final DCEU film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC reboot.

7 DCEU Movies Streaming on Prime

The following is a list of which DC movies currently available on Prime Video.

Wonder Woman

Despite having appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gal Gadot reprised her role as Diana Prince in 2017’s Wonder Woman, an origin story of her iconic DC heroine directed by Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, Party Jenkins and Gal Gadot reunited in 2020 for Wonder Woman 1984 which, as the name suggests, is set in the 1980s. The film explores the reason behind the mysterious return of Diana’s love interest, Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine.

Aquaman

Following his roles in both Batman v Superman and Justice League, Arthur Curry’s Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, received his own solo story in 2018 where he sets out to save his underwater home of Atlantis.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Directed by Zack Snyder, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the old DCEU’s second installment and the first-ever live-action film featuring Batman, played by Ben Affleck, and Superman, portrayed by Henry Cavill, together.

Justice League

Released in 2017, Warner Bros. infamously tasked director Joss Whedon to replace and reimagine Zack Snyder’s DC superhero ensemble featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

Black Adam

The most recent film on this list, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson was the origin story of DC's major antihero, Teth-Adam, and it included the introduction of the Justice Society of America.

Shazam!

Directed by David F. Sandberg and released in 2019, Shazam! followed Billy Batson, a teenage foster child who receives the ability to transform into an adult superhero persona of himself played by Zachary Levi.

Why DCEU Movies Have Another Streaming Home

Since Warner Bros. Discovery already has its own streaming service, the big question is why the studio would allow a rival platform to stream its own content.

However, this isn’t the first time Warner Bros. Discovery called this play; and according to Deadline, it’s both a strategic and financial move.

Licensing Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, and Aquaman (the latter which has an upcoming sequel) is a way to both monetize the expiring DCEU amidst recent box office flops and build audience awareness for such titles.

In the end, both the studio and Max could benefit, especially if new fans come to recognize Max as the franchise’s permanent home.

It will be interesting to see if this decision pays off, especially as this specific set of movies draws to a close.

DCEU movies are available to stream on both Max and Amazon Prime.