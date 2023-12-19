Warner Bros. Says Goodbye to the DCEU With Lackluster Event (Photos)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Justice League DCEU lineup

Warner Bros. said goodbye to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with a fizzle instead of a bang for the franchise's final movie.

Before DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran kick off their newly rebooted universe of DC stories in 2024, its predecessor, the DCEU, has one more movie to release in James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

And after the DCEU's final film faced a handful of release date changes over the past couple of years, fans worry that Aquaman 2 will be another flop for Warner Bros., closing out a year already full of DC box office failures.

Final DCEU Movie Brings Subdued Premiere Event

Pundits shared a recap of the world premiere event for Warner Bros.' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Monday, December 18, including pictures from the screening, which turned out to be quite a dull affair compared to typical premiere festivities.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit noted that there was "no red carpet premiere" or an afterparty, with only director James Wan and star Jason Momoa in attendance at The Grove in Los Angeles, California:

"And thus the DCEU ends, not with a bang but a whimper. No red carpet premiere, no afterparty, just a small (but neat) pre-reception, a 'fan screening,' and only Jason Momoa and James Wan at the Grove to close out a veritable era..."

Jason Momoa at Aquaman 2 screening
X

Fandom's Eric Goldman shared his own photos from the event, including a shot of a couple of ice glasses with shots in them that he "had to wrap...in napkins to hold" during the pre-party:

"Pouring one out for the DCEU with an 'Aquaman 2' screening pre-party (note the ice glasses those shots are in - we had to wrap them in napkins to hold)"

Jason Momoa at Aquaman 2 screening
X

Although over half a dozen characters will return for this movie after first starring in 2018's Aquaman, none of the actors outside of Momoa were seen in person at this Warner Bros. event.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom event
X

Will Aquaman 2 Succeed for Warner Bros.?

Taking into account how disappointing this goodbye event for the DCEU is, the stage doesn't appear to be set for Aquaman 2 to have the most successful run when it hits theaters to close out 2023.

Viewers are already worried after hearing that the film's review embargo will be lifted at 8:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 21, only about 12 hours before Thursday night previews kick off in the United States.

Combine that with box office forecasts predicting that Aquaman 2 could earn less than $40 million domestically in its opening weekend, less than half the total seen by its predecessor, and the odds for success are currently looking quite slim.

Whether it be the ramifications of the legal drama surrounding star Amber Heard or the fact that this movie will be the DCEU's last before the new DCU starts, numerous factors are affecting Aquaman 2's potential run of success.

And considering that this movie won't even feature any sort of Justice League crossover, which was saved for the Aquaman 2 prequel comic, there will be plenty of hurdles for the Aquaman sequel to overcome as it closes the DCEU for good.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on Friday, December 22.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Release Date
December 22, 2023
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Amber Heard
Jason Momoa
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Ahsoka Star Had 1 Big Request for Her On-Screen Death
Barbie: Who Is Allan? 4 Things to Know About the Controversial Doll
Wonka 2023 Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?
Will Marvel Recast Kang? John Boyega And Damson Idris Casting Speculation Trends Online

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 6: Will More Episodes Ever Release?
First Glimpse at Dakota Johnson's Marvel Superhero Suit for 2024 Movie Revealed
Dubai Bling Season 2 Cast: Meet the Real People In 2023 Episodes (Photos)
Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know
Disney Just Fired Avengers 5 Star Jonathan Majors