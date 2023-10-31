The DCEU's Final Movie Gets New Release Date

The final movie in Warner Bros.' DCEU just had its release date changed yet again.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks a milestone for the greater DC Universe, as it is confirmed to be the DC Extended Universe's final movie before James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate takes the spotlight.

However, this underwater sequel has faced its fair share of delays, with many wondering if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike would cause it to get bumped even further down the line.

Deadline revealed Warner Bros. changed the release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DCEU's final on-screen installment, to December 22 in the United States.

This comes after the film went through a series of reshoots in late June, only six months before it was set to hit the big screen.

Additionally, Aquaman 2's social media pages all advertise the movie as "Only In Theaters Christmas," teasing that the sequel is now being released a little further into the holiday season

While the sequel eventually settled on a December 22 release date, that timeframe seemed to be regularly in flux until this latest update, with ads previously promoting the release date with "Only In Theaters December 20."

Aquaman 2 Closing the DCEU Era

Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 will mark the end of a decade-long run for the DC Extended Universe, which kicked off with Man of Steel in 2013.

And with Aquaman 3 unlikely to become a reality, the time is drawing nearer to look forward to what Gunn and Safran have in store for a brand-new story for the DC Universe on the big and small screen.

Creature Commandos is set to kick off that new universe sometime in 2024 before David Corenswet suits up as Clark Kent for Superman: Legacy in July 2025.

There's even talk of Jason Momoa trading in his trident for a new role in Gunn's universe, although casting details remain a secret for most of the already-announced projects confirmed for development.

