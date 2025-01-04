LEGO Releases First-Ever Spider-Verse Movie Set

LEGO finally introduced a building set based around 2023’s smash hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales takes center stage with Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Verse franchise. The original 2018 installment (which walked away with an Oscar for Best Animated Feature) put a fresh, innovative style on the Web-Slinger’s well-trodden lore.

In 2023, Sony released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which advanced Miles’ story, as well as caught up with several fan-favorites from the first film like standout Peter B. Parker (New Girl’s Jake Johnson).

Spider-Man’s Battle with The Spot Immortalized in LEGO

LEGO

Modeled after the dynamic first-act fight in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse between Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and interdimensional baddie The Spot comes LEGO’s new, appropriately-titled “Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot“ set.

The model includes a buildable NYPD cruiser, a brick-built bodega, a spider web, and a flexible web line, plus four LEGO Minifigs: Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy, Jeff Morales, and The Spot.

LEGO

Miles Morales vs. The Spot is made up of 375 pieces and retails for $49.99. And for the LEGO die-hards, its item number is 76311.

LEGO

The official description for the set from LEGO can be read below:

“Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot (76311) is a high-quality buildable toy for fans of Marvel Studios’ 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' movie aged 9 and up. This build-and-play adventure LEGO® set makes an ideal gift for young Super Heroes, especially Marvel fans and kids who enjoy buildable, hands-on adventure toys. The Spider-Man playset comes with 4 minifigures: Miles Morales, The Spot, Gwen Stacy and Officer Jefferson. The convenience store has an exploding-wall feature that allows the ATM to be removed. Accessories include a long, flexible web rope and a flexible web that is large enough to encase a minifigure. The police car opens to allow 2 minifigures to be placed inside.”

LEGO

The Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot model is available for purchase wherever LEGO products are sold.

Could Additional Lego Spider-Verse Sets Be On the Way?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse managed to capture the attention of fans, critics, and general audiences alike when it hit theaters in June 2023. Not only that, but the Spider-Verse sequel was Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing film ever and the sixth most profitable movie release of that year.

With all that success and notoriety, it may come as a surprise that LEGO is just getting around to the Spider-Verse franchise now. It might also be a bit of a shock that Miles Morales vs. The Spot is the only actual model that LEGO is putting out for the time being.

There will be an assortment of Spider-Verse-themed Minifigures hitting shelves in 2025, but no character lineup has been confirmed.

For the time being, it’s a waiting game to see if the Denmark-based toymaker will produce more Spider-Verse items, but it seems inevitable that LEGO will wish to cash in on the franchise’s enduring popularity.

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix.