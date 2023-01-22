Star Wars: Han Solo Actor Breaks Silence on Joining the Marvel Universe

The leading man from Lucasfilm's Han Solo origin movie just addressed his casting in one of the MCU's 2023 Disney+ series for the first time.

Shortly before San Diego Comic-Con 2022, reports confirmed that Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich had landed a place in the MCU with an undisclosed role in 2023's Ironheart, which already boasts big names in Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos.

This show is part of Ehrenreich's big comeback in Hollywood after flying largely under the radar since Solo's release, starring in Ironheart while also joining Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer movie later this year as well.

Now, the former Star Wars standout finally expressed his excitement to become the MCU's latest important player in Phase 5.

Solo Star Teases MCU Introduction on Disney+

Marvel

Speaking with Discussing Film at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, actor Alden Ehrenreich addressed his casting in Marvel Studios' Ironheart series for the first time.

While he kept mum on his role in the show, Ehrenreich expressed how much he enjoyed doing "a big one" again after spending time away from blockbuster movies, teasing that the show "feels very personal" while being so huge:

"Ironheart, it’s big, but it also feels very personal, so I appreciated that. And it was, it was fun, it was nice to go back and do a big one like that."

Solo Star Ready for Move to MCU

Although Alden Ehrenreich did his best to keep his role in the MCU under wraps, he helped add to the hype that's building for Ironheart's first solo story at Marvel Studios.

He could be a key player on either the magic or tech side of the upcoming battle set to be featured in the series, although his role will likely remain secret for some time considering his star power from the Star Wars saga.

Ironheart could also be a way to get him back into favor with fans after Solo was largely viewed as a flop in 2018, providing him an opportunity to shine in a new role that isn't as high-profile as Han Solo.

Ironheart already has plenty of excitement building for its release after seeing the heroine make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And with Ehrenreich’s name now included amongst this series' other power players, he'll have the chance to take his experience from Star Wars and make something even better with Marvel Studios.

Ironheart is set to arrive on Disney+ in Fall 2023.