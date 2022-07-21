Disney+’s Upcoming MCU Spider-Man Show Releasing First Look Very Soon

Animation is an entirely new arena for Marvel Studios. Its first attempt was last year's What If...?, which explored alternate timelines where events in the MCU played out slightly differently. This led to unique stories such as T'Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter's Captain Carter. Since then, two other animated projects were announced, the first being Marvel Zombies and the second starring everyone's favorite webhead: Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

First announced in November of 2021, all that was confirmed was how the Disney+ series would "[follow] Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU." The same synopsis also touted how the show would be "a journey unlike we've ever seen and [in] a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."

Since then, no further information about the show has been revealed. Thankfully, that looks like it's going to change, starting with Marvel's big animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.

First Look at Spider-Man's New Show Incoming

In a tweet, Marvel Studios Executive Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt revealed that the animated show Spider-Man: Freshman Year will get a first look at the Marvel Studios Animation Panel during Comic-Con San Diego. This will take place on Friday, July 22, at 11:45 am PT, and she teased that there would be more "[Spider-Man] goodness [and] surprises."

Jeff Trammell, an Executive Producer on Spider-Man: Freshman Year, confirmed in a separate tweet that he would be appearing to talk about the series, saying: "the cat's out of the bag. See you soon #SDCC2022 to share a bit of info about [Spider-Man: Freshman Year]."

What to Expect From Freshman Year

One of the biggest questions that audiences have in regards to Spider-Man Freshman Year is, who will the webhead be facing off against? Will it be a mob boss like Hammerhead, or maybe a low-level threat such as Vermin? A perfect choice could be Screwball, an online personality who went up against Spidey in the recent PS4 game from Insomniac.

It seems likely that a bad guy reveal is in the cards for the big SDCC Marvel Studios Animation Panel. Attendees will likely be getting a few clips showcasing whatever interesting style the project will be in—maybe they'll announce who'll be voicing Spider-Man, since Tom Holland won't be along for the ride.

As exciting as this new Spidey venture is, it will be far from the only show from the MCU panel being shown off. X-Men '97 will finally show off what they've been working on, What If...?'s second season will make an appearance, and fans should expect to find out more about Marvel Zombies. Who knows, maybe they'll surprise the world with some new project announcements.

What If...? and the X-Men Animated Series can be found streaming on Disney+.