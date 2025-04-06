The freshly teased Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps figures may include a significant MCU callback to Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. A bracelet found on these Legends figures could explain how exactly the Fantastic Four will end up in the main MCU.

Hasbro Offers Look at Mystery Fantastic Four: First Steps Costume Detail

Hasbro

To help celebrate Friday, April 4 (otherwise known to Marvel fans as 4-4 day), Hasbro's official social media accounts shared a teaser for the upcoming Marvel Legends action figures for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The image does not unveil the complete figures. Instead, the Fantastic Four (FF) participate in a team huddle, with their hands reaching to meet in the middle.

Something might stand out to eagle-eyed fans, though. If one looks closely, they'll see mysterious silver wristbands on the Reed and Sue figures.

Fantastic Four: First Steps

The bracelet-like devices could be a decorative part of the FF uniform. Ben and Johnny don't look to be wearing them in Hasbro's photo, but none of the Four wear matching uniforms in the movie.

They could also be a new invention dreamt up by the ever-brainy Reed Richards, one that serves a yet-to-be-revealed purpose.

Could the Fantastic Four's Wrist Bands Have MCU Connections?

Avengers: Endgame

Perhaps the FF's wristbands hold deeper importance. They may even present a connection to other popular Marvel movies.

MCU devotees might recall that in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark whipped up a sort of time-space GPS to help Earth's Mightiest Heroes navigate the Quantum Realm and travel to the past. These devices were small silver bands but worn higher on the hand, over the palm.

Additionally, in the 2023 smash hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (produced by Sony Pictures and not a part of the MCU), the Spider-Society utilizes so-called Multiversal Gizmos to navigate different universes and planes of reality. The Gizmos serve a similar function to that of Tony Stark's creation.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

It seems possible that the Richards built wristbands for the entire Fantastic Four to navigate the Multiverse. This feels especially likely when considering that Reed has apparently done research into other universes in First Steps.

Whatever the intention behind these wristbands in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, whether Multiversal in nature or not, one must admit they do stand out.

And while the Avengers themselves won't cameo in the film, they have been confirmed to team up with the Fantastic Four in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

If Marvel indeed wants to draw attention to the gadgets, it must be for a good reason—a reason that audiences will need to wait to discover.