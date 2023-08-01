Deadpool 3's Villain Actor Breaks Silence on MCU Role

The villain of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 has been revealed and shared their experience in joining the MCU.

Due to the 2024 film being the Merc with a Mouth's first foray into the MCU and its Multiversal premise, the question of who the threequel's antagonist would be has been a major topic of speculation.

While Marvel Studios has yet to reveal the identity of Deadpool's latest adversary, the star cast to play this mysterious character is finally speaking out.

Deadpool 3 Villain Talks Joining the MCU

Emma Corrin

NOTE - The following interview was conducted prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike to promote Corrin's television series, 'A Murder at the End of the World.'

In talking to Empire, Emma Corrin revealed that Deadpool 3 isn't just their first MCU role, but also their first time playing a villain, saying, "I haven't done that, and It's an itch I want to scratch:"

“I feel really excited to play a villain. I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

However, when Deadpool threequel director Shawn Levy called Corrin in for a meeting, Marvel Studios told The Crown star "Absolutely nothing. Zilch." about the role:

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him [Levy] being like, ’I don’t know what this is about.’”

As for the actor's first entry into the franchise, Corrin was upfront in admitting their limited knowledge of the MCU.

In fact, Corrin claims to have told Levy, "Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this:"

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched 'Spider-Man' and 'Black Panther'. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f***. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

However, it seems that Corrin has also gained an appreciation for Marvel Studios' ever-expanding universe, saying, "I really understand why it means as much as it does:"

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially 'Deadpool,' because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Who Is Emma Corrin's Deadpool Villain?

While Emma Corrin's latest comments are the first fans have heard from the star about the role, the big question of who they're playing remains unanswered.

Since early speculation of the actor playing Danger was debunked, one of the leading theories is that Corrin is playing Lady Deadpool.

And, in light of rumors concerning Deadpool 3 Variants and the presence of Loki's Mobius, this makes sense while also giving Ryan Reynolds yet another fascinating character to play off of.

As for the secrecy Corrin referenced in their interview, they're not the first Deadpool stars to comment on this.

In comparing filming a Deadpool movie for Fox and now for Disney, actor Karan Soni revealed that Marvel Studios didn't give him the script this time and "I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in:"

"The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Due to these lengths to keep this Multiverse film under wraps, it may be some time before Emma Corrin's antagonist is officially confirmed.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on May 4, 2024.