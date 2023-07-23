Deadpool 3 Star Reveals the Sequel's Biggest Difference from First 2 Movies

As Deadpool 3 looks to join the MCU, one of its stars highlighted the biggest difference between this movie and the first two films.

Marvel Studios will break the mold in multiple ways with Deadpool 3's upcoming release, especially considering it will be the MCU's very first R-rated movie after 15 years of telling exclusively PG-13-rated stories.

It will also reportedly be the franchise's most fully-fledged exploration of the Multiverse, as Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth brings his old cast of characters and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on this wild ride.

Biggest Difference on Deadpool 3

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Deadpool 3 star Karan Soni detailed the one big difference he's noticed working on this movie as opposed to the first two Deadpool films from 20th Century Fox.

Soni noted that filming this threequel was "the same as the other two" in terms of it being an R-rated comic book movie. But he also pointed out that the biggest difference is how Disney and Fox operated, explaining that he's "only seen glimpses of what [he's] in" regarding Deadpool 3's script:

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different. The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

This is far from the only time fans have heard about Marvel's tactics regarding secrecy, which were also used heavily on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with Charlie Cox's comeback as Daredevil, for example.

How Will Deadpool 3 Move Forward?

Considering the secrecy that Soni discussed on Deadpool 3, it's certainly surprising to see how much information fans have on the film, especially through set images that released online in recent weeks.

But considering the difficulties Marvel is currently experiencing due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, information on this movie will be much more limited until filming is able to resume.

And should the strikes last longer than a few weeks, they may cause Reynolds' first MCU outing to be delayed from its current release date.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.