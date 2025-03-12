Marvel Rivals Announces Free Adam Warlock Skin: How To Get It Before It Goes Away

Another free skin will soon be available in Marvel Rivals, and this time, it's for Guardians of the Galaxy's golden boy.

Much of the gaming world is still swept up in Marvel Rivals fever. The NetEase Games shooter shows no signs of slowing down between new game modes (such as Clone Rumble, which banned six characters for balanced gameplay) and plentiful skins to keep players looking fresh.

Latest Marvel Twitch Drop for Adam Warlock Reveals Free Skin

Marvel Rivals

The official Marvel Rivals X account shared that a new series of in-game rewards, dubbed a Twitch Drop, is available to players who tune into Twitch between Friday, March 14 and Friday, April 4. These rewards include an Adam Warlock "Will of Galacta" spray, nameplate, and costume (aka skin).

A Twitch Drop is a reward or set of rewards earned by watching certain games streamed by select streamers on the platform.

This particular series of Twitch drops is the next in an already-existing line of exclusive cosmetics. Though gamers cannot earn those past drops, there are upcoming skins, such as a cowgirl one for Black Widow, that gamers can grab for free next month.

Apart from this Twitch Drop, optimizations and various fixes for the game will arrive in the March 14 patch update.

How To Earn Marvel Rivals Twitch Rewards

When the window to earn Adam Warlock's new skin and string of in-game exclusives goes live on Friday, March 14, gamers will have more than enough time to do so—three weeks, to be exact.

During those three weeks, anyone interested must watch select Twitch users' streams to earn the in-game Rivals items. However, the rewards earned are based on how much time is spent watching these streams.

First and foremost, players must ensure their Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts are connected. Afterward, they can tune into Rivals broadcasts with the tag "Drops enabled," which will track their progress.

The steps for linking a Marvel Rivals and Twitch account are as follows:

Log in to your Marvel Rivals account Connect your Marvel Rivals account with your Twitch account on Rivals' website Watch Marvel Rivals category streams on Twitch to earn Drops

In the case of the Adam Warlock-focused collectibles, players must accumulate the following amount of minutes on Rivals Twitch streams:

Adam Warlock spray - 30 minutes on Twitch

Adam Warlock nameplate - 1 hour/60 minutes on Twitch

Adam Warlock costume - 4 hours/240 minutes on Twitch

Apart from this upcoming set of Rivals Twitch Drops, gamers can expect a string of other highly-anticipated Marvel skins, such as Captain Marvel and several X-Men.

Marvel Rivals is free to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.