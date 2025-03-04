Marvel Rivals’ Next Free Skin Leaks, Here’s When You Can Unlock It

Fans will soon be able to unlock a brand-new free skin in Marvel Rivals.

In only its first three months on the market, NetEase Games has not been shy in introducing new and exciting costumes to its free-to-play shooter for its roster of super-powered characters.

Some of these have been purchasable a la carte looks (like the popular MCU Rivals skins), while others are free skins that can be earned without dropping a dime in-game—like the recently expired Invisible Woman "Blood Shield" skin.

New Free Marvel Rivals Skin Teased

Marvel Rivals

A new free Marvel Rivals skin seemingly leaked mere days before it is said to debut.

This new unlockable costume in question seemed to be centered on the sharpshooter, Black Widow, as shared online by known insider X0XLeak on X.

Dubbed the Mrs. Barnes skin, the free in-game look is reportedly based on the character's cowboy-themed get-up from the wild west-set 1872 line of Marvel Comics, where the international-assassin-turned-Avengers-member got married to Bucky Barnes (aka Winter Soldier) and took up life as a bounty-hunting cowpoke.

Marvel Comics

The Marvel Rivals outfit will see Black Widow trade in her high-tech battle suit for a high-collared leather jacket, old-timey vest, and cowboy hat. It also re-themes some of her weapons to look like they were pulled right out of the 1870s.

According to leaks, the new skin will be entirely free and will debut as a part of the game's upcoming "Galacta's Cosmic Adventure" event, which is reportedly set to run from Friday, March 7, to Tuesday, April 11.

See the full skin below:

How To Unlock the Cowboy Black Widow Skin

Exact specifics for how to unlock the free Black Widow skin have not yet been made available, but typically, these sorts of free skins can be redeemed by users after completing a series of event-themed challenges.

The Mrs. Barnes skin will likely be the final cosmetic at the end of the event's mini free-to-progres battle pass (which would exist outside of the game's premium seasonal battle pass)

It could also be just a taste of what is to come for the new in-game event, with perhaps more Marvel 1872-themed cosmetics on the way.

Or, this "Cosmic Adventure" branding may hint at even more dips into the Multiverse coming alongside the latest content release, with the cowboy-themed Black Widow being just one of many unique looks from across the franchise's more unique realities.

However, most of these new cosmetics will likely be hidden behind a pay-wall with only one chase skin (in this case likely the Mrs. Barnes costume) being made available for free to players during a specific in-game event.

With more content seasons already on the way, fans who do not manage to redeem the Mrs. Barnes skin will still have plenty to get excited about in the upcoming Season 2 and beyond (read more about Marvel Rivals Season 2 here).

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.