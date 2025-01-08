Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops: Rewards and How To Earn Them

Thanks to Marvel Rivals' new Twitch Drops campaign, fans can earn in-game rewards.

NetEase's super-powered shooter has taken the gaming world by storm, eclipsing 20 million players in its first month on the market. However, the game seems just to be getting started.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is set to debut on Friday, January 10, bringing new maps, skins, and some 'fantastic' new characters.

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops Revealed

Marvel Rivals

As a part of its Season 1 launch plans, Marvel Rivals revealed a series of in-game rewards fans can earn from online Twitch Drops.

The cosmetic items (as shared by Miller Ross on X) can be earned by watching the live-streaming platform from Friday, January 10 to Saturday, January 25 and include three Hela-themed items to be used in-game.

Fans can earn an anime-inspired spray for the character, a Hela "Wall of Galacta" nameplate, and a purple-and-blue Hela skin.

It is worth noting that the official release promoting these drops mentions that these rewards are "Part 1" of the game's Season 1 plan, likely hinting that more Twitch Drops are planned for later in the season.

This is the second set of Twitch Drop rewards for the game, with some coming during Season 0, including a similarly-themed Magento skin.

It would seem that (at least for now) these new Twitch Drop skins will all share a similar color scheme, each coming with the "Wall of Galacta" branding.

How To Earn the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rewards

There is no need to worry about getting these Marvel Rivals Season 1 Twitch Drop rewards. There is plenty of time, and setting things up on the live-streaming platform is relatively easy.

For those who may not know, a Twitch Drop reward is earned by watching particular games streamed by select streamers on the platform.

In Rivals' case, a list of streaming personalities will be associated with the game who will have Drops enabled, allowing viewers to earn in-game items based on how long they watch.

Fans looking to earn Drops must connect their Twitch and Marvel Rivals accounts, then look for broadcasts of the game with the tag "Drops enabled," meaning progress will be collected.

Below is a step-by-step guide for how to earn Marvel Rivals Twitch Drop rewards (via the Marvel Rivals blog):

Connect Marvel Rivals account with Twitch account Watch any Marvel Rivals streams enabling Drops Claim rewards on the Twitch Drop Inventory page and check for them in-game

The Twitch Drops will debut along with Marvel Rivals Season 1 on Friday, January 10. It will get started with the debut of two new characters, Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm (read more about their leaked abilities).

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.