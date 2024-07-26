Here's Why Ray Likely Got Banned on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Ray (rayasianboy) was banned from Twitch, leaving many to wonder what the online creator did to warrant such a punishment.

Ray is a Taiwanese Twitch personality best known for his connection to the uber-popular Kai Cenat, another streamer on the platform with a gargantuan following (12.1 million followers on Twitch).

Ray himself has over 900,000 followers on Twitch and averages around 9,000 viewers a stream.

Ray Banned From Twitch

Fans wonder why Twitch star Ray "rayasianboy" was suddenly banned from the platform.

Ray was banned from Twitch starting on July 24, leaving nothing but a "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service" message on his channel with no official reasoning for the punishment.

This seemingly came following the use of a homophobic slur by Ray, in which he used the offensive term to refer to one of his friends while on stream in a restaurant.

Twitch has a strict Hate Speech policy in its Community Guidelines, prohibiting the use of "hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual"

"Use hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual. We allow certain words or terms, which might otherwise violate our policy, to be used in an empowering way or as terms of endearment when such intent is clear. We also make exceptions for slurs in music—and singing along to music—as long as the song itself is not hateful and the slurs are not combined with other discriminating or denigrating content."

Other notable names on the platform, like ATK, m0E, and Destiny, have been banned under similar circumstances.

In some cases, the streamers have never returned to Twitch; however, Ray seems likely to be back soon.

The "This channel is temporarily unavailable" message on Ray's channel is no longer there, perhaps indicating that the ban may be over and that he may be able to begin streaming again.

Ray "rayasianboy" can be followed on his personal Twitch or Instagram.

