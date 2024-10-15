Asmongold Banned From Twitch After Racist Palestine Rant

One of Twitch's biggest personalities has been barred from the platform.

By Klein Felt Posted:
Asmongold Twitch Logo

Popular streamer Asmongold has been banned from Twitch following a racist tirade online regarding the current state of the conflict between Palestine and Israel. 

Asomgold Banned From Twitch

Zack
Asmongold

Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt, best known for his daily gaming streams, has been banned from Twitch. 

This comes following a racist rant Hoyt went on during a recent stream directed at Palestinians and the country of Palestine. 

On the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict, Hoyt said things like "they're terrible people" and "they come from an inferior culture" about residents of Palestine, essentially saying the people deserved the suffering they have been facing.

The ban looks to be temporary; however, its exact length remains a mystery to the public. 

Hoyt (aka Asmongold) responded to the ban on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, admitting, "I was way too much of an a**hole about the Palestine thing:"

"Looking back on it, I was way too much of an a**hole about the Palestine thing. My bad. Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive. You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I'll do better."

He followed this up in a reply to his initial post, writing, "I don't mind apologizing if it's something I think I'm actually wrong about:"

"I don't mind apologizing if it's something I think I'm actually wrong about. Given the amount of times I've gotten hate for things and never apologized should be proof enough of that."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

