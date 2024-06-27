Amid the latest controversy surrounding streamer Dr. Disrespect, rumors of the online content creator cheating on his wife have resurfaced.

Guy Beahm (who works under the alias of Dr. Disrespect online) has been one of the most popular video game streamers working online for nearly a decade. Beahm's streaming persona is known for his signature sunglass, mustache, mullet wig, and brash personality when playing games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

While being quite popular (having 2.5 million followers on X), Beahm has been no stranger to negative headlines, notably having been permanently banned from the streaming platform Twitch in 2017 for an (at the time) undisclosed reason.

Dr. Disrespect's New Controversy Explained

Twitch

Guy Beahm (aka Dr. Disrespect) has found himself at the center of yet another controversy, resurfacing past allegations that he cheated on his wife.

A renewed interest in the past drama surrounding the online creator comes as he is embroiled in an online scandal involving inappropriately messaging a minor.

According to a new report from a former Twitch employee who worked at the online streaming giant when Beahm was banned from the platform in 2020, the reason for the online personality's ban was allegedly due to his messaging of a minor using Twitch's Whispers feature in 2017.

In response to these allegations, Beahm came forward in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), revealing he had engaged in conversations online with a minor, but there were no "real intentions behind these messages:"

"Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more."

He added that "nothing illegal happened" and "no criminal charges have ever been brought against [him]:"

Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual. I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me."

This controversy has caused significant actions to be taken against Beahm, as popular brands who worked with the creator like Turtle Beach and the San Francisco 49ers have since severed ties.

A statement was also released by Beahm's video game development studio, Midnight Society, announcing they were dissolving their relationship with the streamer.

Did Dr. Disrespect Cheat?

All of this comes as Beahm had previously been accused of cheating on his wife back in 2017.

The info came to light in December of that year, with Beahm eventually getting in front of a camera without his Dr. Disrespect costume and tearfully admitting to the infidelity.

At the time, Beahm said he "[had] been unfaithful" and was going to take some time off from streaming to "focus on [his] family" (via ObeeWnn on YouTube):

"I have a little bit of an announcement. I just want to be completely transparent with you guys. As you guys know I have a beautiful family and a wife and kid. I want to be transparent. I have been unfaithful, and I am probably going to be taking some time away to focus on...Stupid fucking mistakes man. I am going to take time off to focus on my family. I just wanted to let you guys know that and I apologize to you guys, my sponsors, and Twitch. This is not who I am. It is not what I represent. That is it."

He would return to streaming just over two months later in February 2018.

The cheating seemingly is not connected to this messaging of the minor that has been more recently brought to light, as it was confirmed the online content creator cheated with a 24-year-old woman and not someone underage.

Beahm is still married to his wife (known simply online as MrsAssassin) despite the numerous controversies punctuating his streaming career, and the two have a daughter together.

The streamer would later be permanently banned from Twitch, moving his entire content operation over to YouTube.

Dr. Disrespect has not streamed since Monday, June 24.