Popular internet creators NoahJ456 and Fuslie have become the center of online controversy after some cheating drama was attached to them.

Noah "NoahJ456" Johnson is a well-known YouTube creator who became prominent for his gameplay and commentary videos on the Call of Duty franchise.

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu is also quite popular online and built a sizable following as a live streamer on Twitch and a creator on YouTube.

The Fuslie & NoahJ456 Controversy

Fuslie

Fuslie and NoahJ456 are caught up in online drama after the pair of YouTube creators were accused of cheating.

The entire controversy stems from a video posted by YouTuber MrTLexify on August 7.

In the video, MrTLexify claimed, "Noah cheated on [his ex-wife] Martina in 2021" at the Las Vegas music festival Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC):

"I don't want to hear about a lack of trust where nothing bad happened when you did not listen to Noah's ex-wife, Martina, about Noah's scandalous behavior in 2021, which did not allow for a third ZHouse to happen. Noah invited all of us to Texas in September 2021 for a third ZHouse, yet nothing was ever filmed because Noah cheated on Martina in 2021 at EDC."

Lexify's video was posted as a response to abuse allegations being levied at him by his ex-girlfriend, Reagan McNulty.

He named Fuslie Fu as the woman NoahJ456 cheated with several years ago before he divorced his wife, Martina:

"Noah cheated on Martina with Fuslie at EDC in 2021, which is why there was never a 3rd ZHouse in Texas. Martina, I am sorry, I am the only one who decided to listen to you about 'not trusting Noah.' Enjoy the two houses you got from him after the divorce!"

That divorce took place in December 2022, when Johnson left his wife Martina for (at the time) unknown reasons. However, it is now assumed that the fling with Fuslie had something to do with it.

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu was the first to respond to these allegations, posting a lengthy video on her channel addressing everything.

She described the nature of the connection between her and NoahJ456. She said that, at the time, she had just gotten out of a long relationship (with fellow streamer Edison) and "[did not] know how to deal with things:"

"So, I got to know a guy there named NoahJ, and he's a YouTuber and stuff. He's with 100 Thieves. Super friendly dude. And I was like, 'Oh, this guy is awesome!' So I started to open up. I opened up to a couple of people about it. But he was one of the people that I started to tell, and I was like, 'Me and my ex-fiance, we just broke up and I'm going through a really hard time. I don't know how to deal with things.'"

Fu and Edison had been in a relationship for six years until 2021, when they broke up and called their engagement off because, according to her, they were not ready for marriage.

While never outright admitting to being the woman Noahj456 cheated with, she did emotionally allude to the situation, remarking that she "[made] mistakes:"

"I just want to share that I'm a human, who I hope you don't put on a pedestal... who makes mistakes because I'm an idiot. And don't be me and don't aspire to be me. And, don't need to forgive me... and any of that."

This came before an outpouring of apologies as she profusely told fans, "I'm sorry:"

"Sorry, that makes me so sad. Like, I'm sorry. At the end of the day, I'm just really sorry! I'm so sorry! I'm so, so sorry! I know I can just say that, but holy crap, I'm so sorry!"

On August 8, NoahJ456 responded to the claims as well, admitting to the affair and apologizing live on stream.

The video (which is now available on his channel) shows Johnson reading from a script and explaining exactly what happened.

He said that he and Fuslie had met several years ago and, after talking about the breakup she had just gone through, realized "we had feelings for each other."

Johnson claimed that the marriage he was in at the time was an unhappy one, as he and his then-wife, Martina, were incompatible.

He remarked that he was not sharing his experience so that people would forgive him but rather to clear the air on the entire situation:

"I treated myself how I thought I deserved to be treated. I punished myself and it put me in a very, very dark place for a few years. I'm not sharing this experience with you guys for people to forgive me. I'm not expecting people to forgive me, and I don't want to be forgiven."

He closed on the subject by positing that "the only thing [he] can do as a human is keep moving forward:"

"I know that I have disappointed many of you guys in coming forward with this. The only thing I can do as a human is keep moving forward from the mistakes that I know I've made."

In the video's description, Johnson wrote that he had "in private made my apologies to the person who [he] hurt the most" when it happened. The video was meant to rather be an apology to his online community:

"3 years ago when this occurred, I in private made my apologies to the person who I hurt the most with my mistake. This stream was meant to be an apology to the community. My intention was to approach communicating with as much sincerity as possible by streaming face to face, even if it came across worse with my voice cracking and my dashboard not letting me end stream and panicking. I know this still isn’t enough, but I am truly sorry."

Neither Fuslie nor NoahJ456 have posted on social media or streamed since their responses to the cheating controversy and drama.

Read more about YouTube creators:

MrBeast's Ava Kris Tyson Drama & Allegations Explained: Is She Cancelled?

Is Tanner Fox Alive? What Happened to Him, Explained

Moist Critical Controversy & Sneako Drama Explained

Demolition Ranch Shirt Controversy Explained