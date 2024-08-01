Moist Critical Controversy & Sneako Drama Explained

Drama has been brewing between popular streamers and YouTube personalities MoistCr1TiKaL (pronounced Moist Critical) and Sneako.

Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy are two well-known online creators with 17 million YouTube subscribers between the two of them (albeit that number only takes Sneako's numbers into account up to October 2023 when he was banned from the platform).

Because of their popularity, they are often asked to comment on the topic du jour, taking on the latest headlines, drama, and controversy across the online creator space.

The Moist Critical/Sneako Drama Explained

MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako

Fans saw online personalities go at one another as Twitch streamers and YouTubers MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Moist Critical) and Sneako argued over the handling of the recent Ava Kris Tyson drama online.

Tyson's name sprung into headlines in early July, as the MrBeast-associated creator was accused of grooming and fostering an inappropriate relationship with a minor (read more about the Ava Kris Tyson controversy).

This led to the transgender creator stepping down from her position working within the MrBeast team and inspired comments from many well-known online creators.

However, where Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy come into play has to do with one's relative lack of silence on the subject (at least in the view of the other).

The digital spat between the two YouTube and Twitch personalities started when Sneako accused Moist (aka Charlie or penguinz0 online) of not addressing the Ava Kris Tyson Controversy.

In a clip on his stream (via @divinecoup on X/formerly Twitter), Kenn De Balinthazy alleged that White was withholding his opinions on the controversy because he "wants [a] MrBeast [collaboration]:"

"MoistCr1TiKaL is not gonna talk about the Kris situation because he wants the MrBeast collab"

This caused MoistCr1TiKaL to respond to the allegations on social media, writing that he "wish[ed] people would actually bother checking if I’ve talked about something," pointing to a video he had done on the situation several days earlier:

"Wish people would actually bother checking if I’ve talked about something. I talked about it last night on stream while it was all unfolding and posted a short edit from the discussion so even brain rotted idiots can watch the full thing and see how horrible it is. I will also be making a full video on it as well which I said too. I’m honestly shocked sneako isn’t defending all of this considering he’s been arguing against the age of consent for awhile now."

After an assumed Sneako fan account (with the name Sneako Updates on X) claimed that White had not done enough, as the video he had used as the basis for his argument was uploaded to his significantly smaller second YouTube channel, the online creator said he did so because the situation was "still unfolding:"

"This account is so fucking weird imagine riding cock so hard you make your whole online identity about the streamer you’re obsessed with and doing their PR for free; it was literally still unfolding when I went live and with Dr Disrespect I talked about it on stream first and made a video the following day after his first response. Same with this situation as well"

The beef between the two streamers then culminated in a debate on Twitch that spanned many topics but mostly focused on the age of consent (which Sneako has been an outspoken detractor of) and transgender rights.

During this verbal sparring match, Moist was criticized for his approach to the conversation, as he was viewed by some as taking the middle of the road and not satisfying either side of the argument.

Following this debate, a post was made on The Official Podcast's Patreon (of which White has been a host since 2016), saying he would be leaving the show to "scale back his time on the Internet" (via Reddit).

Many interpreted this as a reaction to the drama between MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako, with some pondering whether the popular streamer was leaving the internet entirely.

White quelled fans' fears though, uploading a follow-up video where he reassured his followers that he was not leaving YouTube and was simply taking a step back from the podcast.

He joked that the rumors of his retirement were "news to him" and said his decision to leave the podcast was something he had been pondering for months as he thought he maybe was becoming "chronically online."

On the debate itself, White elaborated that when the two creators decided to talk on-stream, he "thought [it] was a conversation between" the two streamers and not a "kind of debate show he was putting on for his audience:"

"I thought this was a conversation between him and I. Not this kind of debate show that he was putting on for his audience. There is nothing in our DMs that indicated that is where it was going. When I joined the call, he asked if I was going to record, to which I said, 'I can if her wants me to, but I was also down to just talk.'"

He claimed he did not know the conversation was a debate or on stream until about an hour and 40 minutes into it, and that is why he may have seemed unprepared or taken aback by the confrontation.

He made his stance on the subjects covered in the debate clear, saying that he fervently believes in the age of consent and has always been supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sneako and MoistCr1TiKaL can both be followed on X.

Read more about streamers on The Direct:

Here's Why Ray Likely Got Banned on Twitch

Sketch Twitch Streamer's Quotes, Age, Real Name & More Bio Details

Kai Cenat & Kevin Hart Steam's Most Disrespectful Moments, Ranked

Sketch Streamer OF Allegations & Purported Leaks Get Major Reactions from Top Influencers