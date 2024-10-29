WholeWheatPete Controversy & D-Piddy Drama Explained

Online creators WholeWheatPete and D-Piddy have found themselves in some major internet drama following an appearance at a local comic convention.

Peter "WholeWheatPete" Droz is best known for his online streaming content. He hosts streams on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, where he plays games like Genshin Impact and Osu!

Meanwhile, D-Piddy has become similarly popular online for his cosplay work, appearing in places dressed as Marvel Comics' Deadpool character.

Breaking Down the WholeWheatPete & D-Piddy Drama

Fans are upset after online creators WholeWheatPete and D-Piddy appeared in controversial costumes at a Houston, Texas convention.

The drama stems from the cosplay look the pair of social media personalities decided to wear for the event. They arrived dressed as Justin Bieber and Sean "P-Diddy" Combs.

This combined costume was meant to be a play on the ongoing controversy surrounding Combs, as he is being investigated for numerous counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. And it potentially insinuates that Bieber was a victim of Combs' alleged trafficking efforts.

Videos (via X, formerly Twitter) of the duo started to appear online quickly after their appearance at the Texas-based convention. Fans showed a skit the two were performing on the show floor, where WholeWheatPete, dressed as Bieber, was being paid off by D-Piddy, dressed as Combs.

Almost immediately, fans of the two creators started calling for their apology after wearing the controversial costume.

Fellow cosplay creator Yaya Han posted on her personal X page, sharing her disdain for the stunt, telling the pair, "BOTH OF YOU KNOW BETTER:"

"BOTH OF YOU KNOW BETTER. [Sexual assault] and abuse of minors is not a cosplay."

As of writing, neither WholeWheatPete nor D-Piddy has posted a public apology online. Pete supposedly uploaded an apology video, but it has since been deleted from his social channels.

He has also put up a response to the drama on his "Close Friends" Instagram Story (as captured by fans on X), admitting to fans that "[he is] honestly so genuinely mad at [himself]:"

"I'm honestly so genuinely mad at myself for this. I'm doing my best to accept full responsibility, and I'll be taking an extended leave from content to spend some more time reflecting and thinking about this."

Fans have not taken this response well, with some calling for the creator to "disappear from the cosplay community permanently."

Recent posts from either creator have been flooded with negative comments about the controversial cosplay look. As a result of this latest bit of drama, some have even begun to resurface past missteps from both creators.

Fans like @shellesenpai on X wrote about WholeWheatPete's alleged harassing people at conventions, something that, according to her, goes back "years:"

"This wheatbread dude WholeWheatPete has been a disgusting human being for yearssss. I’ve heard so much shit from many creators and con-goers and for some reason, he is still here. He deserves no space in this community and should be banned from attending conventions. As creators, we curate safe spaces and we need to do our due diligence with keeping disgusting people out. This is like is 57th stupid ass apology now, he needs his page suspended."

D-Piddy has remained silent throughout this, and fans are awaiting a response from him as well. Both creators have slowed their pace of content creation since their Tsumicon, and neither has posted anything since the convention ended.

WholeWheatPete and D-Piddy's content can be found on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch. Read more about the current controversy surrounding P-Diddy, including whether it led to the cancelation of The Kardashians.