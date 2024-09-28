TikTok star Khaby Lame is at the center of a new controversy following the release of a new YouTube video.

The uber-popular social media star, known for his comedic (often silent) takes on other viral videos, recently became the most-followed user on TikTok, beating out online mega-celebrity Charlie D'Amelio.

Lame has been posting on the short-form video platform since 2021, picking up more steam in the last few years.

Khaby Lame Controversy Explained

Khaby Lame

Backlash regarding TikToker Kahby Lame surfaced online in the wake of a YouTube video all about the online star.

The video, posted by YouTube channel Sunny V2, outlined Lame's rise to fame from a fledgling creator to becoming the biggest name on the short-form video platform.

However, it brought up some of the popular critiques of the Senegalese-Italian social media personality, which detractors of the creator have latched onto in the time since.

The biggest point of criticism being levied at Lame is a perceived lack of effort that goes into his videos, leading many to question why exactly he has fostered his massive online following.

This has especially been a pressure point as Lame approached the gargantuan following number of TikTok's biggest user, Charlie D'Amelio, a mark he has since passed.

Certain contingents of D'Amelio's fans have been vocal in their dismay for Lame and the content he creates.

This online drama has also drawn some to share their take following Lame posting about his hate for racism and other bigoted practices.

In an Instagram Story posted just before he broke the TikTok follower record, Lame told racist fans to unfollow him, saying his community was no place for hate.

Because of the added spotlight from these anti-racist comments and the feud between him and D'Amelio (real or not), those who may have a problem with his content have started to drum up any reason they can find to perhaps discredit the online creator and bring his follower count down.

This has included, as spotlighted in Sunny V2's video, finding instances where the TikTok star used body shaming as the premise of a video to the subtle misogynistic tones of asking a woman to wash his dishes in another.

Lame has seen a decline in followers since the release of the video on YouTube, but he still sits as the most-followed creator on the platform at 162.7 million followers.

He also has significantly slowed down his content output, with the vast majority of videos going up on his TikTok page being ads for brands he has partnered with like AirBnB or Facebook.

Lame commented on his stepping away from TikTok in recent weeks, saying that he is busy with his work as a judge on Italy's Got Talent as well as his first feature-length movie, 00Khaby.

Khaby Lame can be followed online on TikTok and Instagram.

