Marvel Rivals has added a new way for players to unlock skins from the store for free, and here's how to become eligible.

Under a month after launching, Marvel Rivals is gearing up to begin its first major event with the "Winter Celebration," offering new modes, cosmetics, and more.

Marvel Rivals' Free Skin Event Explained

"Spot a streamer, score a costume!"

Marvel Rivals' latest free skin event promises special gifts for players who encounter select Twitch streamers in quick matches in the coming days.

A post on the official Marvel Rivals blog explained that players who match up with select streamers during certain time slots, either on the same or opposing team, can choose one costume bundle reward.

Each of the seven streamers has a time window in which matching with them will unlock a free skin, ranging from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.

The full list of select Twitch streamers, their Marvel Rivals in-game name, and their participating time slot can be seen below:

@Emiru - eggrat - December 20: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT/6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

@TimTheTatman - timethefatman - December 20: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT/6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

@Emongg - emongg - December 21: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

@Flats - Flatsow - December 21: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

@mL7support - mL7 - December 21: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

@bogur - bogur47 - December 22: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

@Necros - Necros - December 22: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Players must ensure they are playing on the same regional servers as the streamer, most of which will be in North America while Necros is based in Europe.

After becoming eligible for a free skin by meeting the conditions detailed prior, players will be contacted via the in-game email system to redeem their free skin.

Those contacted will receive a questionnaire which they must complete by 11 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 29 which will allow them to select their skin bundle that they will receive within five business days of the deadline.

Upon becoming eligible for the event and receiving the questionnaire, players will have the choice of 33 skins in the "Costume Wish List" to unlock just one from.

The full list of skins included in the offer are listed and shown below:

Adam Warlock - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Black Panther - Bast's Chosen

Black Widow - White Suit

Captain America - Captain Gladiator

Cloak & Dagger - Growth & Decay

Doctor Strange - Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

Groot - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Hawkeye - Freefall

Hela - Goddess of Death

The "Costume Wish List" does not include every skin in Marvel Rivals, omitting several popular outfits, including two costumes for Captain America and Hawkeye which will soon be removed from the game.

Hulk - Green Scar

Iron Fist - Sword Master

Iron Man - Superior Iron Man

Jeff - Incognito Dolphin

Loki - Loki Season 2

Season 2 Luna Snow - Shining Star

Magik - Eldritch Armor

Magneto - Master of Magnetism

Mantis - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mister Knight - Mr. Knight

Namor - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Peni Parker - Ven#m

Fans will even be able to pick from a selection of Marvel Rivals' skins based on MCU movies and shows (from which Rivals launched with 12 cosmetics in total).

Psylocke - Vengeance

Rocket Raccoon - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Scarlet Witch - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spider-Man - Bag-Man Beyond

Squirrel Girl - Urban Hunter

Star-Lord - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Storm - Mohawk Rock

The Punisher - Punisher 2099

Thor - Herald of Thunder

Venom - Space Knight

Winter Soldier - Revolution

Wolverine - Deadpool & Wolverine

But the streamer event won't be the only opportunity that Marvel Rivals players get to unlock free cosmetics over the festive season, as Jeff the Land Shark will receive a new "Cuddly Fuzzlefine" outfit, free for all.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.