Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Many MCU Cameos Teased by Star

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets set for its arrival in theaters, one of its biggest stars teased the cameos that could come from other parts of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to send the intergalactic team of misfits out with a bang, with early reviews calling the threequel the best project Marvel has released since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

This movie looks to bring in a number of major characters into play alongside the Guardians, including Will Poulter's debut as Adam Warlock along with the return of the OG Guardians team first seen in a mid-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

But with Guardians 3 being the last time that this version of the team will be together, many are wondering if there will be other big Marvel names showing up alongside the intergalactic misfits.

Guardians 3 Star on MCU Cameos

Marvel

In the final press release for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Drax star Dave Bautista teased that fans should expect to see some MCU cameos in the threequel.

Looking ahead to the moments when he sees fans cheering, Bautista specifically noted that there will be "a lot of cameos" for the final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy:

"You’re going to see a lot of cameos. Those are the moments where people are going to cheer when they see certain people who have come back for this last movie."

Additionally, executive producer Simon Hart discussed the pride that the entire team feels in completing this trilogy, teasing "new emotional heights" and "new depths in these characters" that the actors were able to dive into for the story:

"We’re proud of the work. Everyone’s very proud of the work that they’ve done over the past ten years and the journey they’ve taken their characters on. In 'Vol. 3,' you’re going to see new emotional heights, and new depths in these characters that the actors are finding, as well as story layers that haven’t been seen before in a movie like this. James is really pushing the envelope."

Who Could Cameo in Marvel Studios' Guardians 3?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been known for its cameo appearances over the past decade. The first movie featured both Josh Brolin's Thanos and Seth Green's Howard the Duck while the sequel delivered the first teases for Adam Warlock and included the Watchers.

The big question now though is what exactly Dave Bautista means when he says to expect some big MCU cameos.

One that's most likely off the table is Chris Hemsworth's Thor, with director James Gunn confirming that he had no plans to include the God of Thunder in this emotional story.

Gunn also confirmed that Harry Styles' Eros/Starfox from Eternals isn't in line for an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leaving fans in the dark on when the character will be back in a future MCU project.

But, on the other hand, Gunn also teased the idea of cameos in Guardians 3 as far back as a year ago, making it clear that there are some big moments in store for the team's massive Phase 5 send-off movie.

Now, the only question left is who exactly those cameos will be.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on Friday, May 5.