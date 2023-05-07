Marvel's Adam Warlock Star Reveals His Future MCU Crossover Hopes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter revealed where he hopes to have Adam Warlock rejoin the MCU via a crossover in future projects.

After years of teases through the first two Guardians movies, Guardians 3 finally brought Adam Warlock into the fray with his creator, Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha, also in tow for James Gunn's final Marvel Studios outing.

Adam Warlock's impact in Vol. 3 was rather significant, even considering that Guardians 3 was largely meant to send the original team off with an emotional ending.

And with his co-stars heaping heavy praise for his MCU debut, many are already wondering what the future holds for the powerful Sovereign warrior after his first Marvel Studios production, especially in terms of crossovers.

Where Will Adam Warlock Have His First MCU Crossover?

Speaking with British GQ, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter addressed where he wants to see his Adam Warlock crossover into other parts of the MCU.

While he "[feels] really lucky" to have joined the Guardians franchise, he also mentioned both Black Panther and Avengers as potential franchises where Adam Warlock could pop up:

"If I could be part of another big franchise…I feel really lucky to have joined the MCU, especially aboard the weird and wacky 'Guardians' train. Maybe I’d say, like, 'Black Panther' or the 'Avengers 'or something like that."

He also spoke with Screen Rant about where he wants to see his character go in the future, even noting that he would give more details if he knew what was coming. For now, he's focused on the excitement that's built up for the character's debut and he expressed that he wants "to try to do justice to what James wrote" in the script:

"I don't know where he's headed. And if I did, I would tell you, honestly, but I don't. I'm very honored that he's a beloved character, and that fans have been excited to see him. I've just been wanting to try to do justice to what James wrote. I am excited to try and hopefully take him on and explore his evolution, but I don't know exactly how that will look."

Adam Warlock Star Not Done With MCU Yet

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Although Adam Warlock is just now making his MCU introduction at the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy's story, there are plenty of opportunities for him to make his presence felt across the Marvel Studios landscape.

The end of Guardians 3 sets the hero up as a new Guardian of the Galaxy alongside Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Phyla, setting the stage for him to hone his powers and learn how to fight for the right side.

And while a Black Panther appearance may be slightly farfetched for the time being, many are already hoping to see him join Earth's Mightiest Heroes at some point, especially with his deep connections to Thanos in the comics.

And with a couple of cosmic stories on the way in the next few years like Fantastic Four and the unconfirmed Nova project, it seems clear that Adam Warlock won't be away from the action for too long.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.