How To Get Marvel Rivals Free Jeff Skin Before It Goes Away

Jeff the Land Shark has a new style in Marvel Rivals, and players will be able to unlock the wintery outfit for free as part of a special event.

While Marvel Rivals allows gamers to play as many of their favorite heroes, it has also turned some lesser-known characters into iconic names.

Among the roster of 33 heroes and villains is Jeff the Land Shark, who debuted in 2018 and can now be found swimming around the Rivals battlefield.

How to Unlock Jeff the Landshark's 'Cuddly Fuzzlefin' Outfit

Marvel Rivals

Jeff the Land Shark's "Cuddly Fuzzlefin" skin will be coming to Marvel Rivals for free as part of the Winter Celebration special holiday event.

The winter event runs from Friday, December 20 at 2 a.m. ET to Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. ET, during which time the free skin will be unlockable.

As per the Marvel Rivals blog, everybody's favorite shark will also lead the way in the "Jeff's Winter Splash Festival" game mode which sees players control the adorable hero and "spray snowflakes to transform the garden of Yggsgard:"

"Winter? Snow? It's Jeff! This lovable little rascal is ready to spread joy in his festive gear! In this delightful new mode, take control of Jeff the Land Shark and spray snowflakes to transform the garden of Yggsgard: Royal Palace into a winter wonderland."

Marvel Rivals has yet to confirm exactly how the outfit will be unlocked, but stated it will be "up for grabs at no cost during the event." The skin will likely be available either for free from the in-game store or unlocked by playing the limited-time "Jeff's Winter Splash Festival."

Four other outfits will be released during the winter event, which will be purchasable from the in-game store across select periods listed below:

Groot - Holiday Happiness (December 20 - January 10)

Rocket Raccoon - Wild Winter (December 20 - January 10)

Venom - Snow Symbiote (December 27 - January 17)

Magik - Frozen Demon (December 27 - January 17)

An aggregated ranking of all 33 playable characters in Marvel Rivals placed Jeff the Land Shark in "B Tier" alongside Loki, Iron Man, Wolverine, and more.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.