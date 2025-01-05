Marvel Rivals New Event Adds First Deadpool Cosmetic: Here’s How To Get It

The first-ever Deadpool cosmetic is being added to Marvel Rivals, here's how to purchase it online.

Marvel Rivals, the latest and greatest free-to-play shooter, launched on December 6, 2024, with new heroes (including the Fantastic Four) already being newly added.

The game features 6v6 battles with a lineup of 33 Marvel Comics characters, cross-play, and unique mechanics like "Dynamic Hero Synergy" and destructible environments.

Cosmetics in Marvel Rivals are in-game items that change a character's appearance or add visual enhancements, such as skins and themed bundles, without affecting gameplay. Players can acquire them through in-game purchases, the premium "Luxury Pass," or by earning them through free play.

Marvel Rivals Adds Deadpool Cosmetic

Marvel Rivals has introduced new cosmetics as part of its crossover event with Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and Marvel Future Fight.

Among the highlights is the addition of a Marvel Snap-themed nameplate, marking the first-ever appearance of a Deadpool cosmetic in the game.

The Marvel Snap spray in Marvel Rivals is a cosmetic item that allows players to display a stylized design inspired by Marvel Snap on the battlefield.

It is part of the crossover event, adding a visual element to gameplay, and letting players represent their love for Marvel Snap while battling in Marvel Rivals.

Next up, an original character from Puzzle Quest, Quandary gets their own nameplate cosmetic available for Marvel Rivals players.

Finally, what appears to be Sharon Rogers is given her own cosmetic and nameplate.

In Marvel Future Fight, Sharon Rogers is an alternate-universe version of Captain America and Peggy Carter's daughter, who takes on the mantle of Captain America, wielding a blaster lance and energy-absorbing shield.

These updates showcase the developers' commitment to integrating popular Marvel franchises while offering players unique customization options, all available for 300 Units (or 300 Lattice).

Will Deadpool Be in Marvel Rivals?

Deadpool's potential arrival in Marvel Rivals has fans buzzing after leaks revealed his inclusion in game files alongside characters like Angela, Hit-Monkey, and Captain Marvel.

A prominent leaker noted Deadpool's presence in voice line interactions, including a witty exchange with Wolverine.

While this has fueled speculation, Deadpool appears to have fewer references compared to others, suggesting his hero may still be in early development. Fans are eager for his debut, with many expecting his comedic personality and unique abilities to bring fresh energy to the game.

As anticipation builds, some speculate that Deadpool could be a major highlight of a future season update.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals will begin on January 10.