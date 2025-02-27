Magik Marvel Rivals Skins: How To Unlock Every Magik Costume

There are a few different ways to unlock every Magik Marvel Rivals skin in the super-powerer multiplayer shooter.

One of the most popular aspects of NetEase's new free-to-play title has been its ever-changing collection of costumes made available to players to spruce up the game's massive roster of Marvel heroes and villains (a roster that is only set to get bigger as time goes on).

A stand-out character since release has been the fan-favorite X-Men hero, Magik, with her massive sword and large swath of magic-based attacks.

How To Unlock Every Magik Skin in Marvel Rivals

Since the game's launch, Magik players have been able to outfit their version of the Marvel Rivals character with some stellar additional in-game skins.

Thus far, four different supplemental costumes have been added for the iconic X-Men character, as well as her traditional default black armor.

Below is a full list of Marvel Rivals Magik skins and how to unlock them:

Magik Default

Marvel Rivals

The Magik Deafult skin is the basic costume that the Duelist class hero wears from the get-go in Marvel Rivals. This comic-accurate look sees the character in spiny leather-bound armor, sporting her iconic torn fishnets and massive shining sword.

Nothing has to be done to unlock Magik's Default skin, as it is made available as the character's base look unless changed to one of the hero's earned skins.

Eldritch Armor

Marvel Rivals

Magik's Eldritch Armor skin arrived as one of the character's first additional costumes, sporting this almost paladin-esque look with sleek silver armor and a glass-like crown.

The Eldritch Armor skin is available in Rivals' in-game store for 1400 units. The skin is only available as a part of the Eldritch Armor bundle, which comes with the costume, Silver Shimmer MVP animation, "Go Home!" emote, and two unique sprays.

Frozen Demon

Marvel Rivals

The Frozen Demon skin was made available as a part of the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event (read more about everything that went on during that event here). The alternate look sees Magik suited up in ski gear as if she were ready to hit the slopes.

What will be disappointing to fans is that the Frozen Demon skin is currently unavailable and cannot be unlocked. It could be purchased during the winter-themed event for 1400 units but was taken off the store on January 17.

Amethyst Armor

Marvel Rivals

The Amethyst Armor Magik skin is another one of the character's additional looks that has been a part of the game since its launch. This particular skin added a purple tint to the character's armor, featuring some glowing pink crystals on her chest.

To unlock the Amethyst Armor skin, all players need to do is venture into Rivals in-game store and hit purchase for 600 units. The Amethyst Armor skin can be purchased completely a la carte without any other bundle content.

Punkchild

Marvel Rivals

The newest Magik skin is set to arrive in the game on Thursday, February 27, starting at 6 p.m. PT. Known as the Punkchild skin, this costume embraces Magik's punkrocker roots even more so than her base design, sporting longer silver bangs, a leather jacket, and a pleated skirt.

The Punkchild skin, too, can be unlocked in the in-game store from somewhere between 1600 and 2400 units.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.