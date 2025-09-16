Marvel Studios Just Brought Back Captain Marvel With Her Best Hairstyle (Photos)

Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) is returning to a classic look in Marvel Studios' next project. The comic book hero, played by Brie Larson in the MCU, has featured in six Marvel projects to date and has sported many different costumes and hair variations in that time. However, for her next appearance, Captain Marvel will bring back one of her best looks, which hasn't been seen since 2019.

Marvel Studios' next project, Marvel Zombies, is confirmed to feature Captain Marvel as one of its zombified main characters. The Disney+ show revealed the designs of several of its characters in a new trailer, including a first peek at Carol Danvers in the show. The footage confirms that Captain Marvel will utilize her mohawk appearance in the show, an iconic look of the hero in both the MCU's live-action and comic book projects.

Disney+

Captain Marvel is only glimpsed briefly in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but it's enough to get a good look at her distinctive mohawk. The character's zombie transition has also damaged her helmet, resulting in a terrifying new look for the character.

Disney+

Captain Marvel's helmeted mohawk is typically enabled for battle scenes or any time the hero is flying in outer space. It was first introduced on-screen in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios

The mohawk gives Carol Danvers a warrior look, almost like a Spartan, and is known commonly as her binary form, which blends with her cosmic powers.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel was depicted with Carol Danvers' normal long blond hair when not wearing her helmet.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's mohawk design was praised upon the release of Captain Marvel, with many fans pleased that the film adapted one of the character's iconic looks from Marvel comics.

Marvel

Carol has even been depicted with a mohawk hairstyle without the need for a helmet in Marvel comics, although this look has yet to transition to Larson's iteration of the character on screen.

Marvel

Unfortunately, the 2019 origin film was the last time the mohawk hairstyle for Captain Marvel was seen in the MCU, despite the character featuring in several other projects in that time.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's next appearance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where Larson's hero arrived to aid the Avengers in the fight against Thanos. After initially sporting the long hair she'd had in Captain Marvel, after the five-year time jump in Endgame, Carol Danvers returns to the battle with a new cropped hairstyle, emulating another of her looks from the comics.

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's hairstyle shifted again in her next headlining appearance in The Marvels, in which she was not seen at all with the mohawk or helmet. Instead, Carol's hair had grown long again and was braided on one side.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies will mark a return to the mohawk hairstyle that hasn't been seen on-screen in six years, which is an exciting prospect for fans of Captain Marvel's iconic look. The Disney+ miniseries features four episodes, which will be available all at once on September 24.

Why Did Marvel Studios Ditch Captain Marvel's Mohawk?

The absence of Captain Marvel's mohawk in her projects since the origin film may have a logical in-universe reason.

In Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers is trained as a Kree soldier and is given a suit and helmet similar to those of her fellow Kree warriors. After unlocking the memories of her true origins and learning that the Kree were lying to her, Captain Marvel turns on them and eventually destroys their leader, the Supreme Intelligence, which sets up the events of The Marvels.

In The Marvels, Captain Marvel is shown with a new suit design and hairstyle, without the mohawk or helmet, which could be seen as her trying to take new ownership over her look and shirking any connection to the Kree. Given Captain Marvel's opposition to the Kree, it would make sense for her character to drop the helmet and mohawk hairstyle that she had associated with while serving as a Kree warrior.

However, the events of The Marvels saw Captain Marvel make peace with the Kree by reigniting their sun, which may open the door for her to reaccept some parts of her past in future projects, like potentially the mohawk.

Nevertheless, fans will be able to enjoy Captain Marvel's mohawk look in Marvel Zombies, which will make her an even more intimidating zombie antagonist.